Kim Kardashian wows in revealing white dress on Spanish Steps after facing flack for sexy getup at Vatican

Kim Kardashian is making a number of sartorial statements during her Roman holiday.

The reality TV star, 40, stepped out in a white custom Fendi minidress on Wednesday night while posing on the Spanish Steps in Italy.

Kardashian wore her hair in a high ponytail and only accessorized her look with wrap-around-the-calf heeled sandals.

She's been touring the ancient city with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, hairstylist Chris Appleton, and KKW Brands executive Tracy Romulus.

The Skims founder's skin-baring looks have left a few fans peeved. While visiting the Vatican with Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace, Kardashian donned an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with cutouts at the waist by Barragán.

Many Twitter users thought the outfit was inappropriate for the setting.

"You want to know how far we've fallen as a civilization? Kim Kardashian wore this to the Vatican. And no one stopped her from going inside," one person said.

"Kimmy, have you no decency? We understand you are decorum absent, but must you find it necessary to parade your assets in this manner at the VATICAN? Disrespectful," wrote someone else.

"Girl, what?! To the Vatican?" asked another. "If you don’t dress properly when you visit the Vatican you aren't showing respect. Is it because you are so rich you think you can do whatever you like? You are a disrespectful person."

"Italy is an extremely religious country. They are also very protective of their culture, and therefore, showing this kind of disrespect is gross. She may have worn a coat in the chapel, but she could’ve just worn a different outfit," one person reasoned.

"Besides the disrespect, just LOOK at how the dress doesn't even fit! The waist is obviously for a MUCH longer torso. If you have to wear a screaming "look at me" outfit while inside the Vatican, you have serious issues," another user pointed out.

"We had the most incredible experience touring Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to view all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures in person, especially Michelangelo’s works," she wrote on Twitter.

Kardashian did cover herself up with a leather blazer for the Sistine Chapel part of the tour.

"I adhered to the dress code and fully covered up while inside St. Peter's Basilica and the Sistine Chapel," she clarified.