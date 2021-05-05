Kim Kardashian named in federal complaint over alleged 'smuggled' Roman statue

Kim Kardashian has been named in a federal court complaint regarding a Roman statue federal authorities allege was "smuggled" from Italy and must be forfeited.

U.S. attorneys filed a complaint in the Central District of California on Friday against One Antique Roman Statue and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is listed as an indvidual included in the Noel Roberts Trust who "may be adversely affected" by the filing.

According to the complaint obtained by Fox News, the One Antique Roman Statue was seized back in June 2016 by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Los Angeles. The statue is currently in the custody of CBP. Kardashian, 40, was listed as "the consignee and importer name."

Included in the shipment was 40 pieces of antique objects estimated with a value of $745,882, documents state. Masterpiece International was listed as the broker of the statue.

"The [Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent] requested that the defendant statue be detained until further research could be conducted," the court complaint explains.

The statue was photographed in May 2016. It's been described as a limestone fragment of Myron Samian Athena and coming from an "Old German collection, bought before 1980." The statue was purportedly sold from buyer Axel Vervoordt to the Noel Robert Trust.

According to the filing, there are conflicting descriptions of the statue in its entry/immediate delivery forms. An invoice stated the statue originated from Italy. However, an affidavit signed by Robert Lauwers, who was allegedly listed as the "director of the Art-historical Department" for Vervoordt, claimed it "does not originate from Italy."

The HSI "received information about the defendant statue from Italy's Carabinieri for the Protection of Culture Heritage" in 2016. Among information received, feds learned that Vervoordt purchased the statue in 2011, contradicting the 2012 sale date listed on an invoice, documents state.

"The TPC requested that all efforts be made for the return of the defendant statue to Italy in accordance with the bilateral agreement between Italy and the United States," the documents futher.

An archaelogist who inspected the object determined the statue "was looted, smuggled and illegally exported from Italy."

"Plaintiff alleges that the defendant statue was illegally imported and entered into the United States in violation of the CPIA," the complaint further alleges.

U.S. attorneys are now requesting that notice be given "to all interested parties" to show cause as to why a forfeiture should not be carried out.

Kardashian's interest in the statue and what she planned to do with it is unclear. A rep for the star did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.