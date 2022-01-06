Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Hurley show off toned abs in tan bikinis

Kim Kardashian and Elizabeth Hurley both showed off their toned abs in tan bikinis on social media Thursday.

Kardashian, 41, has been vacationing with her fling Pete Davidson while Hurley, 56, just finished filming in the Caribbean.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star shared a selfie from her time in the Bahamas with Davidson, although the comedian was not pictured.

"sweet sweet fantasy baby," Kardashian captioned the photo.

ELIZABETH HURLEY'S WHITE CHAIN-LINK BIKINI SHOWS OFF HER SCULPTED ABS: ‘FINALLY!'

Meanwhile, Hurley shared a throwback photo from her time in the Caribbean.

The model revealed she had injured herself during filming and gave fans an update on her recovery.

"Got this shot whilst on location filming Christmas in the Caribbean - just before I sprained my silly ankle," she wrote in the caption. "Now, still on crutches and lying on the sofa, eating chocolates and feeling sorry for myself."

Kardashian and Hurley have been outspoken about their healthy lifestyles. Hurley recently opened up about her secrets to staying in shape.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," the star told U.K.’s Sunday Times . "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke, but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50% of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley added. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."