Kim Kardashian applauds New Zealand for proposing to change gun laws after shooting: ‘America take note!’

Reality television star Kim Kardashian applauded New Zealand after the country’s leaders announced gun laws would change in wake of Friday’s mosque shootings that left at least 49 people dead.

Kardashian tweeted Saturday, “Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns! America take note! Why can’t our elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?!”

Following Friday’s shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to change the country’s gun laws, though she didn’t immediately specify how.

"I can tell you right now, our gun laws will change," Ardern said. "Now is the time for change."

David Parker, the country’s attorney general, said New Zealand would ban semiautomatic weapons at a vigil Saturday but backtracked his comments later, The New York Times reported.

“Those decisions have yet to be taken, but the Prime Minister has signaled that we are going to look at that issue,” Parker told Radio New Zealand.

New Zealand citizens as young as 16, provided they pass a background check to get a firearms license, can possess a long gun. They can get one for hunting, pest control or sports shooting, but self-defense is not considered a valid reason to own a firearm.

This is not the first time Kardashian has called for gun control in the U.S.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018, the social media personality called on Congress to do their job.

“We owe it to our children and our teachers to keep them safe while at school,” she tweeted. “Prayers won’t do this: action will. Congress, please do your job and protect Americans from senseless gun violence.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.