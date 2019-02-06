Kim Cattrall pays tribute to late brother one year after his death

Kim Cattrall paid tribute to her late brother Chris Cattrall a year after he went missing and was eventually found dead in Canada.

The “Sex and the City” star shared Monday a photo on Instagram of her and her siblings with the caption: “Thinking of Chris today and everyday. We miss you. 1/2/1963 - 2/4/2018.”

Cattrall asked her fans to help find her brother after he was last seen on Jan. 30, 2018. The actress said her brother’s keys, cellphone and wallet were found inside his home in Lacombe, Alberta, adding that it was very unlike him to do that.

But hours after seeking for help, Cattrall announced the 55-year-old’s death.

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall,” she wrote on her Instagram at the time. “At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

Chris Cattrall’s cause of death was not immediately released, but Canadian authorities said “preliminary investigation suggests that there is no foul play suspected.”