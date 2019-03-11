Expand / Collapse search
Khloe Kardashian's curves on display in skin-tight body suit

By Desiree Murphy‍ | ET Online
Could Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy be 'a serial cheater'?

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has been accused of cheating on her multiple times, but the rumored behavior may be par for the course for the NBA star.

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her revenge bod!

Following her recent split from Tristan Thompson, the 34-year-old reality star enjoyed a girls' night out in Las Vegas, flaunting her figure in an extra sexy outfit.

Khloe wore a long-sleeved, fishnet bodysuit that perfectly highlighted her curvaceous figure. She completed the look with a chic pink purse tied around her waist and strappy nude stilettos.

Khloe Kardashian dressed from head to toe in sheer outfit while heading out in Sin City for her friend twin friends, Malika and Khadijah's birthdays  (Splash)

Khloe was in Sin City to help her best friend, Malika Haqq, and twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray celebrate their 36th birthdays. The blonde beauty took to Instagram Stories to document their fun weekend, which began with celebrations aboard a private jet. "Only the best for my besties," Khloe raved.

Khloe's Vegas vacation comes just a few weeks after Tristan -- the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True -- was allegedly caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Jordyn claimed nothing intimate happened the night she and Tristan partied together. She says that the next morning, however, when she was leaving his house, he gave her a kiss.