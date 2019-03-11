Khloe Kardashian's curves on display in skin-tight body suit

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her revenge bod!

Following her recent split from Tristan Thompson, the 34-year-old reality star enjoyed a girls' night out in Las Vegas, flaunting her figure in an extra sexy outfit.

Khloe wore a long-sleeved, fishnet bodysuit that perfectly highlighted her curvaceous figure. She completed the look with a chic pink purse tied around her waist and strappy nude stilettos.

Khloe was in Sin City to help her best friend, Malika Haqq, and twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray celebrate their 36th birthdays. The blonde beauty took to Instagram Stories to document their fun weekend, which began with celebrations aboard a private jet. "Only the best for my besties," Khloe raved.

Khloe's Vegas vacation comes just a few weeks after Tristan -- the father of her 10-month-old daughter, True -- was allegedly caught cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, Jordyn claimed nothing intimate happened the night she and Tristan partied together. She says that the next morning, however, when she was leaving his house, he gave her a kiss.