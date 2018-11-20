Khloe Kardashian slams Twitter user's claim Tristan Thompson left pregnant ex-girlfriend for her

Khloe Kardashian slammed a Twitter user's claim that Tristan Thompson left his pregnant ex-girlfriend for the reality star.

The incident began Sunday when Kardashian tweeted about giving birth to True Thompson -- an event that was featured in the recent episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“A birth is not something you can ‘redo’. Once you make that choice you can never get it back #KUWTK think big people,” the Good American founder tweeted.

A fan then responded by accusing Kardashian of stealing Thompson when the NBA player’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, was six-months pregnant with their first child.

“Agreed. Jordan will never get that moment back where U made the birth of her & Tristan’s son all about YOU,” the Twitter user wrote. “U staged pics so everyone would see you with T at the Bel Air hotel a day after Jordy gave birth. U could have been classy & made it a private moment between parents.”

Kardashian quickly defended herself and pointed out inaccuracies in the claim.

“What are you even talking about. Their son was born December 12th these images were taken many months later. And baby girl, i have been wearing those rings way longer than I’ve known TT. Get your facts straight,” the reality star tweeted.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN: TRISTAN THOMPSON CHEATING SCANDAL WILL BE ‘VERY HARD TO RELIVE’

Kardashian also slammed another user in a since-deleted Instagram post, Us Weekly reported.

“PS he never left ANYONE for me,” Kardashian wrote in response to a user who said Thompson “left his pregnant girlfriend to be with” her.

Kardashian added, “I have said this before but as I have learned the truth isn’t as exciting as a lie. So the lie is what gets traction. The truth seems to get buried and ignored. Either way, it’s all love and peace over here.”