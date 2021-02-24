Khloé Kardashian says latest campaign shoot is not a ‘photoshop fail’: ‘I don't have freakishly long fingers’

Khloé Kardashian is clearing the air about the size of her limbs.

The Kardashian sister and co-founder of fashion brand, Good American, recently unveiled a new promotional campaign for the company’s first footwear collection. In a new photograph for the campaign, Kardashian, 36, is seen modeling the brand’s Icon Pumps — but fans were quick to comment on the size of her "elongated" limbs.

"The pictures are too elongated," one commenter wrote. "It started with the latest Skims ad. Stop this."

"Why are her feet so long," another commenter asked.

Kardashian was quick to respond and clear any confusion — citing that it was the angle of the camera and the type of lens that created the look.

"HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect," Kardashian wrote in the first of a series of tweets. "The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers."

"It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching," she added.

"I mean..LOL how could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!," she continued. "It’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so f-----g cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them."

Kardashian then said she couldn't believe she was "even tweeting" her explanation.

"... LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack [sic]. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a "photoshop fail". Have a great day," she told her fans.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star concluded her series of tweets by stating how much she loved the campaign.

"I have so many more photos to post and I’m so excited about it! Stay tuned! Hope the "concern and confusion" is now put to rest and we can just enjoy the photos LOL this really made me laugh today. Thanks for the giggle. No lie," Kardashian stated.