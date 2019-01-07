Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Movies
Published

Kevin Spacey to appear in court on sexual assault charge

Associated Press
close
Kevin Spacey to appear in court to face felony sexual assault charges after judge denies request to skip arraignmentVideo

Kevin Spacey to appear in court to face felony sexual assault charges after judge denies request to skip arraignment

Kevin Spacey is set to appear in court on accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man in 2016.

The disgraced actor is scheduled to be arraigned in the Nantucket District Court on Monday on felony indecent assault and battery. He has said he will plead not guilty.

He's accused of groping the son of a former Boston TV anchor in a crowded bar on the small Massachusetts island.

Spacey's lawyer has sought to poke holes in the case, noting during an earlier hearing that the teen didn't immediately report the allegations.

Kevin Spacey shares bizarre 'House of Cards'-inspired video as he faces felony sex assault chargeVideo

Spacey tried to get out of appearing at his arraignment, saying his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated" by the case.

It's the first criminal case brought against Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.