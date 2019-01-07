Kevin Spacey to appear in court on sexual assault charge

Kevin Spacey is set to appear in court on accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man in 2016.

The disgraced actor is scheduled to be arraigned in the Nantucket District Court on Monday on felony indecent assault and battery. He has said he will plead not guilty.

He's accused of groping the son of a former Boston TV anchor in a crowded bar on the small Massachusetts island.

Spacey's lawyer has sought to poke holes in the case, noting during an earlier hearing that the teen didn't immediately report the allegations.

Spacey tried to get out of appearing at his arraignment, saying his presence would "amplify the negative publicity already generated" by the case.

It's the first criminal case brought against Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.