Kevin Hart opens up to Will Smith about past infidelity on 'Red Table Talk'

The comedian explained how he told his kids about cheating on his wife in the past

By Alex Heigl | New York Post
Kevin Hart opened up about how his philandering affected his relationship with his children to Will Smith on a special Father’s Day installment of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s Facebook show, "Red Table Talk."

"I stepped in some s–t, yeah," Hart, 41, responded when Smith, 52, asked how he addressed that scandal with his children. "You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion."

"Through my public, uh, debacles … it’s very hard to bother me," Hart continued. "But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why’ and you gotta have those conversations, the head drops for the first time."

Hart stepped out on his wife Enniko Parrish with model Montia Sabbag in Las Vegas in 2017. Their tryst was taped, which was later released in an alleged extortion attempt. Sabbag claimed in public that she hadn’t been the one to the tape, calling Hart just as much a victim as herself. She seemingly backtracked on that stance, however, when, in September 2019 she sued Hart for $60 million, alleging that Hart and his friend J.T. Jackson set her up with a hidden camera. (The lawsuit was later dismissed.)

Hard explained, "Now you realize there’s a different emotional cord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching. My daughter touched on that cord, man."

Kevin Hart opened up about his affair during a Father's Day appearance on ‘Red Table Talk.’

Kevin Hart opened up about his affair during a Father's Day appearance on ‘Red Table Talk.’ (Alberto Rodriguez/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

"When me and my wife went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with [daughter] Heaven, goddamn," Hart continued. "That was one like no other. Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I’m sorry, that I made a mistake, that was real. To understand, I’m still dad."

Hart has four children: Heaven, 16, and Hendrix, 13, with ex-wife Torrei and Kenzo, 3, and Kaori, 8 months, with wife Eniko Parrish.

Smith shares a son, 28-year-old Trey, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, and his two children with Jada, Jaden, 22, and Willow, 20.

Jada, for her part, popped in near the end of Hart and Smith’s talk, allowing that the two "did great" on their turn on the show.

