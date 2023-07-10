Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Costner's first wife, Cindy Silva, spotted amid actor's second divorce

‘Yellowstone’ star and ex Cindy Silva were married 1978-1994, had 3 children together

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Legal expert says 'a deal is a deal' after Costner divorce hearing Video

Legal expert says 'a deal is a deal' after Costner divorce hearing

Kevin Costner purchased the property before his marriage, and a pre-marital agreement allegedly stipulated that Christine Baumgartner would not only move out of the home within 30 days but also no longer live in any of his properties if they divorced.

Kevin Costner’s first wife, Cindy Silva, was recently seen out and about amid his second divorce.

Silva was photographed outside a Gelson's grocery store in California, standing near her car in the parking lot.

The 66-year-old was dressed casually in a long denim shirt, black leggings and Birkenstock sandals.

Costner was married to Silva from 1978 until 1994, and they share three children together: Annie, Lily and Joe. The "Yellowstone" star also has a son with Bridget Rooney and three children with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner's ex wife, Cindy Silva, closes the trunk of her car

Kevin Costner's first wife, Cindy Silva, is seen nearly 30 years after their marriage ended. She and Costner were married from 1978 to 1994 and have three children together. (SplashNews.com)

KEVIN COSTNER'S FIRST DIVORCE COURT WIN SIGNALS ESTRANGED WIFE 'MAY HAVE OVERPLAYED HER HAND': LEGAL EXPERT

People reported in a statement at the time of their divorce that Costner, then 39, and Silva, then 38, said, "After 16 years together, we are ending our marriage. We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached."

The settlement reportedly resulted in an $80 million payout to Silva.

According to People’s sources, the couple met when Silva worked in marketing at Delta and Costner was a stage manager. When his Hollywood career took off, things got complicated with his demanding schedule.

During their marriage, Costner's Hollywood star rose with box office hits like "The Untouchables," "Bull Durham" and "Field of Dreams." In 1990, he directed, produced and starred in "Dances with Wolves," which earned him Oscars for both best picture and best director as well as a nomination for best actor.

Costner entered his film career peak at that point, following his Oscar success with hits like "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves," "JFK" and "The Bodyguard," which also starred Whitney Houston.

In a 2012 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner spoke about his divorce, saying, "My faith was shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That's a huge loss."

Kevin Costner in a brown suit looks off in the distance with his wife Cindy in black in California

Kevin Costner reportedly paid ex-wife Cindy Silva $80 million in their divorce settlement. (Ron Galella Collection)

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR KEVIN COSTNER, WIFE CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER DIVORCING: A LOOK BACK AT THEIR LOVE STORY

Costner is now facing his second divorce, this time from Baumgartner. 

A judge ruled in favor of Costner last week in one of the couple’s initial court hearings, ordering Baumgartner to vacate their Santa Barbara-area estate by the end of the month.

Costner purchased the property before their marriage, and a pre-marital agreement allegedly stipulated that she would not only move out of the home within 30 days but also no longer live in any of his properties if they divorced.

The "Waterworld" star didn't have a prenuptial agreement in his first marriage, and the reported $80 million settlement represented a sizable chunk of his net worth at the time.

kevin costner whitney houston cindy costner

Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, along with his first wife, Cindy Silva, attend "The Bodyguard" premiere in 1992. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

‘YELLOWSTONE’ STAR KEVIN COSTNER'S DIVORCE HEARING: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HIS CELEBRITY LAWYER

Since then, Costner has continued a successful Hollywood career, receiving a major boost from his recent work on the Paramount series "Yellowstone," for which he earns $1.3 million per episode, according to Variety.

It appears the actor has learned a financial lesson from his previous divorce, as indicated by court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, explaining the stipulation that Baumgartner vacate their once-shared home.

"Kevin was married once before and, upon separation, he found himself without a home base and unable to live in his own home," Costner's legal team wrote in his initial request for order.

"He never wanted that to happen again. Because of the nature of his work, Kevin is frequently working out of town; it was and remains therefore particularly important to him that when he is home, he has a home to go to."

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine smiles for a photo at the OmniPeace Foundation in Los Angeles

A judge ruled in Kevin Costner's favor, stating that Christine Baumgartner must vacate their Santa Barbara-area residence by July 31. (Lester Cohen / Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation)

Costner and Baumgartner both filed for joint custody of their children, Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12, with a hearing set for July 12.

Baumgartner is requesting $248,000 per month in support, in addition to Costner fully covering the children's private school tuition, 100% of their health care expenses and their extracurricular activities and sports.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner walk red carpet at Hollywood event

Christine Baumgartner is requesting nearly $250,000 per month in support from Kevin Costner. (Frazer Harrison)

In his initial declaration, Costner claimed to have deposited $1 million into her account as part of their pre-marital agreement. The agreement also stipulated she receive a total of $200,000 upon marriage and after their first anniversary. Costner said that sum has now grown to "$1,450,000, which she can use at her discretion, including to find alternative housing."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

