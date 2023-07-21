Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Costner's estranged wife vacations in Hawaii as she fights paying 'Yellowstone' star's legal fees

Christine Baumgartner has been ordered by a judge to move out of the former couple's $145M home by July 31

By Lauryn Overhultz , Tracy Wright | Fox News
Legal expert Christopher C. Melcher gives his thoughts on the Kevin Costner divorce proceedings Video

Legal expert Christopher C. Melcher gives his thoughts on the Kevin Costner divorce proceedings

Attorney Christopher C. Melcher told Fox News Digital Kevin Costner's divorce hearing on July 5 was "stunningly quick."

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner does not want to fork over money to cover the actor's legal fees.

Costner filed documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, requesting Baumgartner cover the $100,000 in legal fees that he incurred while trying to get her out of the family home.

However, Baumgartner hit back in her response saying the motion filed by the "Yellowstone" star was "entirely unnecessary" as she had agreed to move out by Aug. 31. Ultimately, Judge Thomas Anderle ordered the purse designer to move out by July 31 – two weeks after Costner had requested.

Additionally, Baumgartner's legal team claimed there was no winner of the court hearing – since the judge did not side with Costner or Baumgartner on a proposed move out date. The July 31 date gives Baumgartner more time than Costner requested and less time than she would have liked.

JUDGE RULES KEVIN COSTNER'S WIFE CAN'T TAKE PROPERTY FROM $145 MILLION ESTATE

Christine Baumgartner wears a bikini

Christine Baumgartner is all smiles as she was spotted vacationing in Hawaii. (BACKGRID)

Christine Baumgartner smiles on the beach

Christine Baumgartner wore a black floral bikini for the day at the beach. (BACKGRID)

Baumgartner is currently on vacation in Hawaii with the estranged couple's children. Costner recently took a trip with the children as well, vacationing British Colombia amid the ongoing court battle.

Baumgartner was spotted in Hawaii wearing a black floral bikini. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses and some chunky jewelry.

  • Christine Baumgartner wears a bikini in Hawaii
    Image 1 of 8

    Christine Baumgartner vacations in Hawaii amid her divorce proceedings from Kevin Costner. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner carries her phone on the beach
    Image 2 of 8

    Christine Baumgartner is joined by her three kids on this trip. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner in Hawaii
    Image 3 of 8

    Christine first filed for divorce from Costner in early May. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner walks on the beach
    Image 4 of 8

    The former couple has been fighting through court over child support, a move out date and more. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner walks in Hawaii
    Image 5 of 8

    Christine Baumgartner was ordered to move out of the family home she used to share with Costner by July 31. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner at the beach in Hawaii
    Image 6 of 8

    Christine Baumgartner was also told she cannot remove property from the $145 million estate without a written agreement or court order. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner at the Four Seasons
    Image 7 of 8

    Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are set to go to trial over the validity and enforceability of their pre-marital agreement in November. (BACKGRID)

  • Christine Baumgartner wears sunglasses
    Image 8 of 8

    Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner married in 2004. The former couple shares three children together. (BACKGRID)

The former couple is set to go to trial over the validity and enforceability of the pre-marital agreement (PMA) in November. The PMA will determine who pays the other's attorney's fees, Baumgartner's legal team argued.

Anderle ruled July 14 that Baumgartner cannot take items from the Carpinteria, California, home they once shared as she moves into a new space. The judge ruled she could remove only "toiletries, clothing, hand bags and jewelry" from the $145 million estate. Baumgartner can only take other property if there is written agreement or a court order. 

The judge emphasized that he wanted the property issue handled ahead of the November trial.

Some of the contested items included "some pots and pans," "some appliances: chopper, juicer," and "random items: a glass vase, a dog bed, throw blankets, Peloton…," among other household items.

Christine Baumgartner stands in the doorway of the court with her lawyer

Christine Baumgartner will receive $129,755 in monthly child support from Kevin Costner. (Fox News Digital)

KEVIN COSTNER FILES NEW DIVORCE ORDER TO PREVENT ESTRANGED WIFE FROM REMOVING ITEMS FROM $145 MILLION ESTATE

Christine Baumgartner walks in the courtyard of the court with her lawyer

Christine Baumgartner and her lawyer, Mark Rydell, leave Superior Court of Santa Barbara on July 12, 2023. (Fox News Digital)

Costner's petition, filed July 13, insists that Baumgartner has $1.5 million at her disposal, which is "plenty of money to buy furniture, pots and pans and dishes." Baumgartner's legal team slammed the ex parte hearing as a smear campaign by Costner's team.

"Clearly Kevin is angry about the court's recent ruling on the child support and fee request, and his legal team is using this ex parte hearing as an opportunity to play the press and smear Christine," Baumgartner's objection, also filed July 13, read. Baumgartner claimed to have provided photographs and a list of items she planned to take.

The objection claimed that Costner was "concerned Christine would take too many pots and pans – a complaint quite trivial given his 2022 income of about $24,000,000 and claimed net worth of about $200,000,000 (which we believe is understated)."

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine smiles for a photo at the OmniPeace Foundation in Los Angeles

Christine Baumgartner must move out of the family home by July 31. (Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Omnipeace Foundation)

Baumgartner first filed for divorce from the "Field of Dreams" actor on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as April 11, 2023.

They both filed for joint custody of their three kids: Cayden, 16; Hayes, 14; and Grace, 13. Judge Anderle recently ruled that Baumgartner will receive $129,755 per month in child support. Costner will be required to pay $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in forensic costs.

The estranged couple will each be required to pay for 50% of their three children's health care expenses, sports and extracurricular activities.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend red carpet event

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May. (Amanda Edwards)

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 per month in child support or "in the alternative, at the guideline rate of $217,300 per month, payable on the first day of each month." She had also requested that Costner cover 100% of the children's schooling, health care and extracurricular activities.

