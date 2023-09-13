Kevin Costner fights wife Christine Baumgartner's request for $885,000 in attorneys' fees amid divorce

Kevin Costner's legal team slammed a request from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner for $885,000 in attorneys' fees and expert costs ahead of their November trial over the couple's premarital agreement.

Baumgartner has requested a court have Costner pay $575,000 in attorneys' fees and $280,000 in expert costs, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. Costner's team claims that will pay for 1,106 hours of attorney time at a rate of $800 per hour to prepare for the November trial, which will decide if the waiver of spousal support is "unconscionable" as of today.

"When the numbers are so large, it is easy to lose perspective of the actual value of these numbers," Costner's team wrote in legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Baumgartner and Costner's teams don't agree on what needs to be heard by the court during the impending trial. The purse designer's team plans to analyze her marital standard of living as well as evidence showing how much income Costner makes, but Costner's lawyers claim it's not necessary.

Costner's briefing explained to the court that Baumgartner's accounting team has already completed the bulk of the marital standard of living analysis due to the now-decided child support back-and-forth.

A representative for Baumgartner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Baumgartner's request for additional money comes as she was ordered by the court to cough up $14,237.50 in attorneys' fees. Costner had requested the amount from Baumgartner after she "refused in bad faith" to answer questions sent to her by the "Yellowstone" actor's legal team. The 49-year-old was told to answer Costner's questions and pay the fees by Sept. 22.

The actor's estranged wife was previously awarded $300,000 in legal fees from the court on July 12. Additionally, Baumgartner allegedly removed $105,000 for additional fees from Costner's bank account.

A judge ruled Costner's monthly child support payments would not be increased on Sept. 1 following two days of intense testimony. Judge Thomas Anderle's ruling landed the new monthly child support payments at $63,209. Costner is also now solely responsible for the children's health care, private school tuition, extracurricular activities and the couple's oldest son's car expenses.

Baumgartner had requested the payment be increased by $31,837 for a monthly total of $161,592. It had been temporarily set at $129,755.

"Support greater than $63,209 per month is disguised spousal support," Anderle wrote in his filed decision. "Christine will have her opportunity to convince the Court that she is entitled to spousal support."

When the "Field of Dreams" star left court after child support was decided, he exclusively told Fox News Digital he feels there was "no winner."

"You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner... and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly," he said. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are."

As for his co-parenting plan with Baumgartner moving forward, Costner is certain the former couple will figure it out. "She's an incredible mom," he told Fox News Digital. "We will figure it out and we'll share. We've just got to kind of convalesce right now."

Baumgartner first filed for divorce from Costner in May, citing the date of separation as April 11. The couple share three children together: Caden, Hayes and Grace.