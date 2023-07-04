Kevin Costner honors July 4 with hope toward a 'more perfect union'

Kevin Costner honored the history of America and had hope for the future in a patriotic post celebrating July 4.

Costner, 68, carried an American flag in an Instagram snap from a scene in his award-winning, directorial debut, "Dances With Wolves."

"Happy Fourth, friends," he wrote. "I’ve spent my career diving into the history of America—both the ugly and the beautiful parts of it."

He added, "Today, I celebrate the HOPE that drove our ancestors. May it continue to push us towards a more perfect Union, together."

Costner starred as Union Army Lieutenant John Dunbar who meets a group of Lakota while on a quest through the American frontier to a military post.

Not only did Kevin direct the film (his first), but he also produced the film which is widely credited as being a pivotal influence in reviving the Western genre for the movie industry.

The three-hour-long movie was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won seven trophies, including two for Costner with best picture and best director. In 2007, "Dances with Wolves" was preserved by the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally and historically" significant.

Heading back out to the wild, wild west, Costner is working on "Horizon: An American Saga."

Sitting in the director's chair for the first time since 2003, Costner will chronicle a "15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west," according to IMDb.

The end of Kevin Costner's 18-year marriage to estranged wife Christine Baumgartner marks an unpredictable turn in the Academy Award winner's public resurgence after finding on-screen success yet again with "Yellowstone."

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Baumgartner first filed for divorce from the "Field of Dreams" actor on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as April 11, 2023.

Costner and Baumgartner both filed for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12. A hearing is set for July 5 in the civil case.