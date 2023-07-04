Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Kevin Costner honors July 4 with hope toward a 'more perfect union'

'Yellowstone' actor Kevin Costner has starred in a number of patriotic movies

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Kevin Costner credits the 'human will' responsible for Yellowstone's preservation Video

Kevin Costner credits the 'human will' responsible for Yellowstone's preservation

On the 150th anniversary of its founding, Kevin Costner explores Yellowstone National Park to find out if it's still as wild and untouched as it was on the day of its birth, and looks back in time at the events that led to its preservation.

Kevin Costner honored the history of America and had hope for the future in a patriotic post celebrating July 4. 

Costner, 68, carried an American flag in an Instagram snap from a scene in his award-winning, directorial debut, "Dances With Wolves."

"Happy Fourth, friends," he wrote. "I’ve spent my career diving into the history of America—both the ugly and the beautiful parts of it."

KEVIN COSTNER'S ‘YELLOWSTONE’ FATE: ‘I DON’T DO F--- YOU CAR CRASHES'

Kevin Costner has mustache in Dances With Wolves movie

Kevin Costner carried an American flag in a still from "Dances With Wolves." (Tig Productions)

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

He added, "Today, I celebrate the HOPE that drove our ancestors. May it continue to push us towards a more perfect Union, together."

Costner starred as Union Army Lieutenant John Dunbar who meets a group of Lakota while on a quest through the American frontier to a military post.

KEVIN COSTNER DIVORCE COMES AMID ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SUCCESS, BLOCKBUSTER SECOND ACT

Not only did Kevin direct the film (his first), but he also produced the film which is widely credited as being a pivotal influence in reviving the Western genre for the movie industry. 

Dances with Wolves director Kevin Costner holds Oscars in the air after winning Academy awards

Costner celebrated winning Best Picture and Best Director for "Dances with Wolves." (Ron Galella Collection)

Kevin Costner in a black suit and black tie looks off in the distance wearing a cowboy hat for 'Yellowstone' photo as John Dutton

Kevin Costner starred as John Dutton on the hit show "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

The three-hour-long movie was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won seven trophies, including two for Costner with best picture and best director. In 2007, "Dances with Wolves" was preserved by the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being "culturally and historically" significant.

Heading back out to the wild, wild west, Costner is working on "Horizon: An American Saga."

Sitting in the director's chair for the first time since 2003, Costner will chronicle a "15-year span of pre-and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American west," according to IMDb.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The end of Kevin Costner's 18-year marriage to estranged wife Christine Baumgartner marks an unpredictable turn in the Academy Award winner's public resurgence after finding on-screen success yet again with "Yellowstone."

Kevin Costner attends red carpet with wife Christine.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, cited April 11 as their date of separation. (Getty Images)

In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Baumgartner first filed for divorce from the "Field of Dreams" actor on May 1, citing "irreconcilable differences." The date of separation was listed as April 11, 2023. 

Costner and Baumgartner both filed for joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14 and Grace, 12. A hearing is set for July 5 in the civil case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending