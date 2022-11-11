Kevin Conroy, the 'most beloved voice of Batman,' dead at 66

Actor Kevin Conroy, who rose to fame becoming "the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the character," has passed away at the age of 66, Warner Bros. says.

Conway died Thursday after a short battle with cancer. He voiced The Dark Knight in "Batman: The Animated Series" in addition to "nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games," according to the film studio.

"Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing -- he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries," casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano said in a statement. "Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever."

Warner Bros. says in recent years, Conway – who is survived by his husband, sister and brother -- became a fixture on the convention circuit.

"Kevin was perfection," said Mark Hamill, who played the Joker opposite Conroy and Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did."

Hamill also described Conroy as a "brilliant actor" who for several generations has "been the definitive Batman."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere," added Paul Dini, producer of Batman: The Animated Series, "whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman. A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal."