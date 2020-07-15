'Entourage' star Kevin Connolly accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2005; actor denies allegations

Kevin Connolly has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2005 during a wrap party in Manhattan --allegations he has denied.

A former assistant costume designer alleged that the "Entourage" star, 46, raped her at an event held for a movie he directed.

In a report from the Daily Beast, the woman alleges that Connolly flirted with her on set and would single her out several times during filming.

According to her recounting of the incident to the outlet, Connolly "started to kiss me" in a private lounge area. "I didn’t know how to respond," she claimed. "Before I could even think about what to do about it, he pulled me into one of these little side [booths], and pulled down my pants, and turned me around, and within no time was inside of me. I was just in shock.”

"It just happened really fast," the woman said. "I froze and was in shock. Nothing like that had ever happened to me before in any way, shape or form. I was completely caught off-guard.”

Connolly, through his attorney Martin Singer, has denied the assault accusations to Fox News and claims they had a "consensual encounter." The statement from his lawyer reads:

“Kevin strongly supports victims of sexual assault and believes their claims should always be heard. As someone who has worked in this industry for four decades, he has treated people with nothing but respect and has maintained a stellar reputation. Therefore, he was completely shocked to learn of the allegations made by [the woman] from a wrap party in 2005. The incident with [the woman] was consensual, and he categorically denies any claim that it was assault."

Singer's statement to the Daily Beast continued, "When they returned to the wrap party, [the woman's boss] learned of what occurred and expressed her disappointment to both. [The woman] shared with Kevin that she was embarrassed after getting in trouble with [the woman's boss], the head of the costume department. According to IMDB, it doesn’t appear that [the woman] and [the woman's boss] worked together on a project since then. [The woman's boss] and Kevin continued to work together for two more years on Entourage, and a few years later [the woman's boss] recommended her assistant to work with Kevin on another job."

Singer also told Fox News the following: "Kevin completely understands [the woman's boss'] displeasure with the consensual act that transpired between Kevin and [the woman] 15 years ago, after production had wrapped and they were no longer working together on the movie. Kevin acknowledges the lack of professionalism on his part, but he adamantly denies that it was anything other than a mutual consensual encounter.”

Fox News has reached out to the woman for comment.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.