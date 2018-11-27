Kendra Wilkinson is moving forward following her divorce filing from ex Hank Baskett seven months ago.

The 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday night to reflect in a post about her life these days.

"Been dating myself lately," she captioned a smiling selfie. "Getting to know myself and even falling in love."

Kendra Wilkinson has 'gone on a few dates' with Frankie Conti, source says: 'It's nothing serious'

Wilkinson went on to note that she doesn’t think she needs another person to feel whole.

"Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you," she added. "Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline… well, except with the d—k head I flipped off on the road the other day."

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Wilkinson who very publicly filed for divorce in April. At the time she shared a series of very emotional and tearful videos talking about the dissolution of her marriage.

Kendra Wilkinson jokes she 'needs a man,' says 'divorce sucks'

In August, Wilkinson joked about needing a man on Instagram, writing, "Maybe now is the time for a dating app just to help me with my garage. I need a man please. Wait, no I don't."

Then back in September, a source told ET that the former Playboy playmate had been spending time with businessman Frankie Conti.

"She's not dating him exclusively," the source said at the time. "It's nothing serious. They met in July at a charity gold tournament and have gone on a few dates since then."

Kendra Wilkinson shows her 'sexy side' with new selfie following split from Hank Baskett