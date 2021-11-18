Kendra Wilkinson recalls her ‘rough start’ in co-parenting: ‘I didn’t know how to not have my kids’

Kendra Wilkinson said she had "a rough start" getting used to co-parenting.

The former Playboy model-turned-reality star and former NFL player Hank Baskett finalized their divorce in February 2019. They agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Hank IV, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7.

"I didn’t know how to not have my kids," the 36-year-old told People magazine on Thursday. "And then the guilt would set in. I’m in a neighborhood where everyone has their kids 24/7 and when I don’t have my kids I want to cry."

"I’m so a fish out of water," she admitted. "It’s like, what am I going to do with my new life? [I’m now] seeing who I am as a woman."

KENDRA WILKINSON REVEALS HOW SHE'S 'GETTING ON MY FEET AGAIN' AFTER DIVORCE

But the "Girls Next Door" star said she hasn’t given up on the idea of embarking on a new relationship in the future.

"I hope to find love again and fill my home with someone else’s energy," she told the outlet. "It will be nice to have that again. I’ve done the work. I’ve done so much healing and therapy. I’ve done so much self-work. I’m now in a very strong place."

These days, Wilkinson is focusing on a new career. The single mom is now a real estate agent and is chronicling her journey in a six-part docuseries for Discovery+ titled "Kendra Sells Hollywood."

"I’m learning, growing, building from scratch," she told Fox News. "… And it’s been very exciting, nerve-wracking."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

According to Wilkinson, she started studying to become an agent before the pandemic. She buckled down during lockdown with the support of her children.

"I had time these last three years to get it together. I healed from a bad depression. Now, I'm getting on my feet again as a single mom and here to do business and provide for myself and my kids," she shared.

"We're very bonded," she said of her dynamic with her kids, "and we all work together as a team. It's just the three of us. And they were so happy making sure that I had my time to study. They weren't bouncing around like [yelling] ‘Mom!’ They were very respectful and they were so proud that I was opening up those books and really taking [studying] seriously."

The reality TV star called this new phase in her life a "celebration" and said her ex was happy for her as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm putting all of my energy and mind and heart and soul into this business," she said.

But it hasn't all been rainbows thus far. Wilkinson said buyers and sellers have a preconceived notion about who she is because of her past in Hollywood.

"Clients are wondering if I'm really doing this or just bullsh---ing. If I'm just doing it for TV, but I'm not. I'm doing this for real," Wilkinson clarified.

"I'm so, so thankful and blessed to have an amazing fanbase, and they're following my journey. I just now need to figure out the way to start a business and monetize and really bring home [money] as a single mom."

As far as dating goes Wilkinson is singularly focused on real estate. "I had thoughts of dating but dating has to be on hold right now until I get this business going. My kids are watching me very closely. And it's very important to me and my kids that I get this business up and going before I start dating."

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.