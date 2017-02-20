Kendall Jenner's Met Gala Gown, Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Great Cause, and Much, Much More

Here's what's happening out there:

• Stars including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner (below) arrived for Monday night's Met Gala in New York City wearing various It was truly a feast for the eyes, especially if those eyes were hungry for large, shapely buttocks and sideboobs.

• Kimberly Williams-Paisley is well known for her roles on "Nashville" and "According to Jim," but now she's got another admirable gig: helping families care for loved ones diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia. Watch the video above to learn how she's making a difference through her partnership with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and InsureUonline.org.

• Almost eight years after the release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," author J.K. Rowling has apologized for killing off the character of Fred Weasley — or at least that's what everyone assumes from her Twitter post. All she wrote was, "I'm really sorry about Fred," so it's entirely possible she heinously murdered a man named Fred in real life, and is just now confessing.

• Justin Timberlake released a promotional video for his Souza 901 tequilas in which he's dressed as an anthropomorphic lime with a New York accent (below), because this is what happens when "SNL" doesn't invite him to dress up in costumes and use stupid accents in almost two years.

• David Fincher, the director of such violent films as "Fight Club," Seven" and "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," is reportedly developing a comedy series for HBO called "Video Synchronicity" which will focus on the early days of Hollywood's music video industry. So expect a few laughs before someone's decapitated head inevitably shows up in a box at the end.

• In honor of Star Wars Day on May 4, Warner Bros. released a new ad for its upcoming film "Magic Mike XXL" in the style of an old "Star Wars" poster (below). As you can see, they've replaced the Death Star with a disco ball, and the lightsabers with the inference that they've all got XXL genitalia just out of frame.

• On Sunday, enthusiastic Taylor Swift fans in Japan caused two arriving flights to be delayed after mobbing a Tokyo-area airport to greet Swift, who had arrived earlier ahead of her Tuesday night concert. Reports don't indicate whether the delays caused a ripple effect in air traffic, but it's still slightly possible you missed a connection in D.C. because of "Shake It Off."

• Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs released an extremely explicit promo for his new cologne, in which he chases around his nude, real-life girlfriend Cassie before finally getting her in bed. It's too racy to show you here, but be patient: We're working on a SFW diorama that should cover the plot nicely. In the meantime, you can watch the promo here if your boss, children, or easily offended grandma isn't standing behind you.

• On Monday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," host Jimmy Fallon and comedian Jack Black debuted a shot-for-shot recreation of Xtreme's "More Than Words" music video starring themselves (below). It was likely just a humorous homage to a song they both love, but we're thinking Jack Black also loves showing off that heavenly, heavenly singing voice.

• And finally, JetBlue Airways and Amazon have reached a deal that will soon let passengers stream or rent in-flight entertainment from Amazon through the airline's free WiFi. In other words, gone are the days when you're testily shifting in your seat, waiting for the plane to land to finish watching those last few episodes of "Alpha House" — if those days ever existed, that is.