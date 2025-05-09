Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes take on Texas as Lionel Richie’s daughter, her husband soak up the sun: PHOTOS

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes couldn't look more in love when they stepped out onto the ACM Awards red carpet together.

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other as they posed for photos. Stokes looked dapper in black dress pants, a black suit jacket and a black shirt underneath, while Ballerini wore a figure-hugging nude sequined gown with a black top and fabric flowing out of the skirt to form a train.

She styled her hair in a low ponytail with the front pieces left out to frame her face. The "Peter Pan" singer kept her makeup looking natural and kept her accessories to a minimum, with just a ring on her finger.

Ballerini posted photos of her look on Instagram, and fans were quick to comment on her appearance, with one writing, "Absolutely beautiful!!!" and another adding, "That’s our Entertainer of the Year and our Entertainer of the Decade!"

KELSEA BALLERINI SAYS DIVORCE SHOULD NOT BE ‘GLAMORIZED’ 3 YEARS AFTER HER MARRIAGE ENDED

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown posted a tribute to her husband, Jake Bongiovi, on his birthday, posting a series of photos of the two of them together, captioning the post, "happy birthday hubby there’s no one like you," adding a few heart emojis.

One of the photos features Bongiovi standing in front of the ocean at sunset as he looks out onto the sea, while the others show them together.

In one of the photos, the two can be seen taking a selfie of security camera footage of them while checking out at a grocery store and making silly faces, while another showed them all dressed up and posing in their glam.

"Fav & the best couple," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "hbd jakee!! u two are literally perfect together." Bongiovi also took to the comments section to thank his wife, simply writing, "Love you," with a heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red carpet debut as a couple while at the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios, where Jenner supported Chalamet as he received the David for Cinematic Excellence award. The actor posed with his arm around the reality star's waist.

The Oscar-nominated star wore a double-breasted velvet black Tom Ford suit, which he paired with black boots and a white gardenia tucked into his breast pocket. Jenner stunned in a black Schiaparelli dress with thin straps and black thread embroidery.

Jenner styled her hair in a slick-back bun and kept her makeup look natural. She accessorized the look with a black velvet purse and mismatched earrings.

"Beautiful kylie!!! happy to see you were there to support Timothée," one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post featuring photos from the evening.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia Richie posted photos from her family vacation to paradise on Instagram, captioning the post, "So thankful for the moments." The post featured a carousel of photos, including pictures of her in her bikini on the beach, ocean views and photos of her daughter.

In some of the photos, Richie can be seen cuddling with her husband, Elliot Grange, on the beach.

The post also included a family photo, taken from the back, featuring the couple looking out onto the water while on a boat, with their daughter, Eloise, sitting in between them, also enjoying the view.

"You are a great Mom & Wife! Enjoy your Vacation! Kids grow up so fast!" one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Sweetest family vacay."