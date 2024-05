Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Miss Teen USA 2023 UmaSofia Srivastava stepped down from the organization Wednesday.

The 17-year-old pageant queen admitted in a post shared on social media that she grappled with the decision for months before making the choice to resign from the title.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization," she wrote on Instagram.

"However, I will continue my relentless advocacy for education and acceptance, with my multi-lingual children's book The White Jaguar and with the organizations that I have had the privilege to work with long before I started competing, namely The Lotus Petal Foundation and the Bridge of Books Foundation."

She continued, "I look forward to the rest of the year as I finish 11th grade as part of the National Honor Society and start the college application process, knowing that my academic career has been defined by my hard work, and my hard work alone."

The former Miss NJ Teen USA finished her post saying, "thank you to those who support me for who I am and have always been, not for who I've momentarily become."

Srivastava's resignation comes just three days after the reigning Miss USA, Noelia Voigt, stepped down from her title to focus on her mental health .

Voigt, 24, who earned the Miss USA crown in September, thanked her fans for their love and support throughout her pageantry endeavor in a lengthy post shared on social media.

"In life, I strongly value the importance of making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health," she wrote on Instagram. "As individuals, we grow through experiencing different things in life that lead us to learning more about ourselves. My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe .

Voigt continued, "Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on. Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."

Shortly after Voigt announced her resignation, the Miss USA Organization offered "respect and support" to Noelia and her decision to step down from her duties.

"The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time," the organization said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The organization is currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor and an announcement regarding the crowning of the new Miss USA will be coming soon."

Voigt was previously crowned Miss Alabama Collegiate in 2020, and she represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador .