'Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner shares how he's keeping busy in first Instagram post since shocking split

Gerry Turner may be going through a divorce with ex Theresa Nist, but " The Golden Bachelor " is gearing up to make the most out of his summer.

On Thursday, Turner shared a series of photos on Instagram of his dog, Cody, and his father enjoying some lakeside fun. The post marks his first social media post since announcing his split from Nist.

"My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody's too! In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full time job of keeping the geese off the shore," Turner wrote in the caption. "Summer is close."

'GOLDEN BACHELOR' STARS GERRY TURNER AND THERESA NIST DIVORCING 3 MONTHS AFTER TELEVISED WEDDING

Turner filed for divorce from his wife of three months in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana, April 12, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to US Weekly. His filing came several hours after the couple's announcement on "Good Morning America."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations," he said on "GMA." "We’ve looked closely at our living situations, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. The things that strike me the most in our conversations (is) how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations, and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.

"I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day."

Nist added, "We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody."

A couple of weeks after the announcement, Angie Turner - one of Gerry's two daughters whom he shared with his late wife Toni - revealed the family had been experiencing "rage and cruelty" from followers of the show.

"It’s no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions," she wrote on her Instagram . "I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!"

"What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with," she revealed. "My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings."

"To all those that have chosen to show my dad, Theresa and our family love and compassion…Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Angie wrote.

One major challenge the former couple faced was where to settle down. Turner is based in Indiana, while Nist lives and works in New Jersey.

During an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" ahead of the wedding, Turner said, "Early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area. Since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area. We now have two areas to explore house hunting, which doubles the fun."

Former "Golden Bachelor" contestants Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts said the couple were "working through" living in separate states three months into their marriage.

"I think it's hard when you bring together two families, with children and grandchildren. It's hard to just pick up and move from one place and not have dual households. That's a tough spot to be in," Swarts told Fox News Digital at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April.

Fox News Digital's Lori A. Bashian and Emily Trainham contributed to this report.