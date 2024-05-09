Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

David Beckham texted Tom Brady after brutal Netflix roast: 'It was hard to watch'

The roast took aim at multiple facets of Tom Brady's life, including his divorce from Gisele Bündchen

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Super Bowl champ dishes on Tom Brady Netflix roast Video

Super Bowl champ dishes on Tom Brady Netflix roast

Former Patriots defensive back Je'Rod Cherry discusses Julian Edelman's comments at the Tom Brady roast on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

Though it's been days since Tom Brady was brutally picked on during Netflix's "GROAT The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady," close friends are still checking in on him, including David Beckham.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Beckham revealed he reached out to the former NFL star to "check if he was OK."

"The whole concept is quite funny. It was very funny. But I know Tom well, and I must admit, I did fire him a message just to check if he was OK," Beckham said. 

TOM BRADY, GISELE BUNDCHEN DIVORCE MOCKED DURING NETFLIX COMEDY ROAST OF RETIRED QUARTERBACK

David Beckham smiles on carpet split with Tom Brady smiling on carpet

David Beckham reached out to friend Tom Brady after his Netflix roast.  (Getty Images)

"Is he OK?" Kimmel asked. 

"He's more than OK, but, yeah, it was hard to watch," Beckham said. 

When Kimmel quickly followed with an inquiry of whether we'd see Beckham as the honoree of a roast anytime soon, the retired soccer player said, "No, definitely not."

Victoria and David Beckham at a fashion show

David Beckham says he will not be the subject of a roast, like Tom Brady, any time soon. (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The roast took aim at Brady and his personal life, including his children and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

However, the jokes didn't seem to go over well with those closest to the retired NFL player. A source told People magazine his children with Bündchen — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 — have been "affected" by the special.

Bündchen is reportedly "deeply disappointed" with the "disrespectful portrayal" of her family, but "her priority is to support her children" who were subjected to such "irresponsible content," according to the source.

Tom Brady attends his Netflix roast, pictured with ex-wife Gisele at MET Gala.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage was under scrutiny at the Netflix roast of the former quarterback. (Getty Images)

Many jokes involving Bündchen included direct jabs at her relationship with jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Host Kevin Hart opened the roast by joking Brady left former coach Bill Belichick "high and dry" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he left the New England Patriots in 2019 after 20 seasons.

"You f---ed your coach, but let me tell you something, people, that's what you do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f--- your coach. You know who else f----- their coach? Gisele. She f----- that karate man."

"What an idiot! Why would you do this? What an idiot!" he added, questioning why Brady participated in the roast.

"I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom," Hart said. "One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game; how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day, and she's still a white belt." 

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright and Caroline Thayer contributed to this post. 

Christina Dugan Ramirez is a freelance entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

