Luke Perry dead at 52: Look back at his life in the limelight
Luke Perry, "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Riverdale" star died on March 4, 2019 at 52.
LOVING - Gallery - Shoot Date: March 30, 1987. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images) LUKE PERRYLuke Perry promotes "Loving" in 1988.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luke Perry does press forLuke Perry does press for "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1990 in Sydney, Australia.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry at the 43rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1991Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry at the 43rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1991Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luke Perry and Jennie Garth at the 7th Annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Awards, Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly HillsLuke Perry and Jennie Garth at the Nancy Susan Reynolds Awards in November 1991Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, and Brian Austin Green ofLuke Perry, Jennie Garth, and Brian Austin Green of "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1991Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/luke-perry-gallery-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 17: Beverly Hills 90210 stars Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, producer Aaron Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry pose for a portrait in the Press Room during the 1992 People's Choice Awards on March 17, 1992 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Aaron Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Luke PerryGettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/luke-perry-90210-aaron-spelling.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luke Perry promotesLuke Perry promotes "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1994.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry and Tori Spelling at the TV Land Awards in March 2005Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Luke Perry and Tori Spelling at the TV Land Awards in March 2005Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/luke-perry-90210.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 30: Executive producer/actor Luke Perry speaks onstage during the 'Welcome Home' panel discussion at the UP Entertainment portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 30, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)Luke Perry promotes "Welcome Home" in July 2015.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Riverdale --Luke Perry as Fred Andrews and K.J. Apa as Archie Andrews in "Riverdale" in 2017CWhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/fred-andrews-luke-perry-archie-cbs.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 01: Actor Luke Perry (L) and guest attend the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 1, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)Luke Perry and Wendy Madison Bauer at the GLAAD Media Awards in April 2017Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/luke-perry-wendy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 25: Luke Perry arrives for the 2018 PaleyFest Los Angeles - CW'sLuke Perry arrives at PaleyFest Los Angeles on March 25, 2018.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Luke Perry arrives for the press line ofLuke Perry arrives for the press line of "Riverdale" at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2018.Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/Luke-Perry-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Luke Perry (L) and K. J. Apa attend the Build Series to discussLuke Perry and K.J. Apa in October 2018Gettyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/luke-perry-kj-apa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
