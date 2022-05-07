Expand / Collapse search
Kelly Clarkson
Published

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband demands she disable cameras on Montana Ranch: report

The 'Voice' coach filed for divorce in June 2020, citing 'irreconcilable differences'

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, filed official documents demanding his ex-wife disables security cameras on their Montana Ranch where he’s been staying. 

According to the documents obtained by The Blast, Clarkson, 40, was forced to turn off the 13 cameras throughout the ranch. The documents didn’t clarify why Blackstock requested them be disabled. 

"Kelly Blackstock shall forthwith turn off all web-cams, trail cams, and any other security cameras at (the address) which are now approximately 13 in total," the documents read.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2013.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2013. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The documents claim that Clarkson, who legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne in March will have to provide proof to Blackstock’s attorney that the cameras have been disabled. The documents specifically reads, "specify how that was accomplished."

The outlet reported that the request for camera removal comes primarily for privacy reasons, as the "Since You’ve Been Gone" singer has access to videos and pictures of who enters the property. 

Clarkson was awarded the Montana ranch in their divorce settlement, but Blackstock has been allowed to live there through June 1 and pay $12,500 per month in rent. 

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to court documents, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock spousal support totaling $115,000 per month until Jan. 31, 2024, but those payments would end should Blackstock remarry before that date or if either party dies prior to it.

The talk show host will also have to pay her ex $45,601 per month in child support. Both the spousal and child support payments were to begin on Feb. 1, 2022.

The singer primarily lives in Los Angeles and the couple share two children: daughter, River, 7 and son, Remington, 5. Clarkson was reportedly awarded primary custody and Blackstock is able to have his children one weekend every month. 

The talk show host filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage.

Brandon Blackstock and  Kelly Clarkson attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI in March 2015.

Brandon Blackstock and  Kelly Clarkson attend Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXI in March 2015. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Clarkson and Blackstock wed on Oct. 20, 2013, after meeting him at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006, People reported. The star was on hand to sing a duet of "What Hurts the Most" with Rascal Flatts. Blackstock was the group’s tour manager at the time.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

