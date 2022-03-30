Kelly Clarkson's name change to Kelly Brianne finalized in court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's official! Kelly Clarkson is no longer Kelly Clarkson.

The "Voice" coach and talk show host was granted a legal name change in Los Angeles Superior Court this week.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital confirm Kelly has dropped Clarkson as her last name. Her legal name is now Kelly Brianne. Brianne was the star's middle name at birth.

An attorney for Clarkson filed a petition for the name change on her behalf in a Los Angeles court in February.

The 39-year-old performer previously wrote in court documents that her new name "more fully reflects who I am."

Clarkson's name change comes just weeks after she settled her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer filed for divorce in June 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences" after roughly seven years of marriage.

The couple share daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

According to court documents, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock spousal support totaling $115,000 per month until Jan. 31, 2024, but those payments would end should Blackstock remarry before that date or if either party dies prior to it.

The talk show host will also have to pay her ex $45,601 per month in child support. Both the spousal and child support payments were to begin on Feb. 1, 2022.