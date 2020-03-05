Coronavirus prompts Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom to postpone wedding in Japan: reports

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have postponed their upcoming nuptials in Japan, according to multiple reports.

Per People magazine, citing a source, the couple -- who is expecting their first child together -- was all set to wed in early summer. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), they've reportedly decided to put their plans on hold.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests," the insider told the outlet. "Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant."

The source added: “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

According to E! News, also citing an insider, the virus has caused the duo to "wait to see what happens with travel and coronavirus." Another source told the outlet that the pair is "considering moving the plans to the U.S."

On Wednesday, Perry, 35, revealed that she and Bloom, 43, were preparing for parenthood. In the music video for her newest song, "Never Worn White," Perry shows off a growing baby bump.

Following the video's release, Perry joined in on an Instagram live discussion with her fans, where she said her pregnancy is “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.”

The baby will be Perry's first and the second for Bloom, who has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The pair got engaged in February 2019.

Reps for Perry and Bloom did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.