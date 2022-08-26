Kathie Lee Gifford remembers Regis Philbin on late star's 91st birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kathie Lee Gifford paid tribute to the late Regis Philbin on what would have been the talk show host's 91st birthday.

Gifford, who hosted "Live!" on ABC with the TV presenter, shared a photo of herself and Philbin on Instagram Thursday.

The black-and-white photo showed Gifford laughing at Philbin while he did something silly.

"I miss Regis every day," she captioned the photo. "But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this amazing man who would have been 91."

"Sending love to Joy and the rest of their family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life," Gifford added.

Fans flooded the comments section with their own tributes to Philbin.

"He brought a lot of joy into homes so many mornings," one user wrote.

"great pic! your energies together are pure magic," another wrote.

Philbin was also remembered for his distinct voice. He was the host of ABC's "Live!" for over 20 years. The show is now helmed by Kelly Ripa.

"So many of my childhood early morning memories are of getting ready for school with you and Regis in the background," the user wrote. "I can still hear his distinct famous voice, and your laugh after he said something funny. I miss watching you two together. I still can't believe he's gone. But not forgotten."

Philbin, who held the Guinness World Record for most hours spent on television, died in July 2020.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the TV presenter's family said in a statement at the time.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."