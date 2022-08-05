Katharine McPhee blames 'woke' voters for crime in Beverly Hills, will not wear expensive jewelry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Katharine McPhee is blaming "woke" voters for the rise in crime in Beverly Hills.

On her Instagram story on Wednesday, the "American Idol" alum expressed her frustration at the "sad state" Los Angeles finds itself in.

"I blame every single one of you woke voters," she said. "Seniors getting beat up while walking. Keep voting for this. What a sad state this city is in."

During McPhee's rant, the singer said she will no longer be wearing her expensive jewelry, specifically on her wrists and fingers, while she’s out and about in Los Angeles. In her posts, she also mentioned her endorsement of Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor in Los Angeles.

KATHARINE MCPHEE HITS BACK AT 'OVERLY SENSITIVE SOCIETY' FOLLOWING CRITICISM OVER BIKINI PHOTO: 'GET A LIFE'

In her first Instagram story, McPhee, 38, reshared an article about an elderly man being "jumped," "mugged and beaten up" in the upscale city.

"This is literally my worry and thought every time I go out now. We need @rickcarusola," she wrote alongside the article. McPhee continued: "What's this world coming to?"

Her next slide showed a conversation with her friend, Sara Mann, who advised her not to wear any expensive jewelry. "Don't wear your Rolex," Mann told McPhee. McPhee responded with, "No rings no watches."

KATHARINE MCPHEE SLAMS STACEY ABRAMS FOR MASKLESS CLASSROOM PHOTO: ‘THE HYPOCRISY CONTINUES’

"This is the real life text/convos you have with fam and friends about living in LA now. We need @rickcarusola," she wrote alongside the screenshot.

McPhee then uploaded an image of herself with both of her hands in the air to prove that she did not have any pricey jewelry on. "No rings watches or anything out in LA anymore," she wrote before tagging Caruso again.

This is not the first time the "American Idol" alum has shared her opinion on politics.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February, McPhee slammed Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor of Georgia, for posing maskless with a group of schoolchildren despite a mandate being in place.

"What the actual hell… politicians at their finest. Mask up the children and you yourself sit without a mask. The hypocrisy continues," McPhee wrote on her Instagram story at the time. "I’m sure she will say… ‘but I had my mask in my hand!’"

Abrams had already responded to the backlash the photo caused after sitting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined several other conservatives in criticizing the candidate over the photo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is shameful that our opponents are using a Black History Month reading event for Georgia children as the impetus for a false political attack, and it is pitiful and predictable that our opponents continue to look for opportunities to distract from their failed records when it comes to protecting public health during the pandemic," a statement from her campaign posted to Instagram reads.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.