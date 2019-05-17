Katharine McPhee, David Foster pack on the PDA ahead of wedding: 'I believe in love'

Katharine McPhee and David Foster looked very much in love when the couple posed for pictures on the red carpet.

The "American Idol" alum flew from London to New York to attend the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party with her husband-to-be. McPhee is currently starring in "Waitress" in the city's West End.

McPhee, 35, took the opportunity to gush over her fiance, Foster, 69, before the pair performed together at the event.

KATHARINE MCPHEE HAS BACHELORETTE PARTY WITH STRIPPERS AHEAD OF DAVID FOSTER WEDDING

"We’re so happy and proud of each other," McPhee told People. "I believe in love."

KATHARINE MCPHEE 'CAN'T WAIT TO MARRY' DAVID FOSTER, NOTES STARS ARE 'FAR AWAY FROM EACH OTHER'

The singer, who was previously married to director Nick Cokas, also doled out advice to her single fans. Foster has also walked down the aisle -- four times -- most recently to "Real Housewives" star Yolanda Hadid.

"It’s going to happen when you’re not looking for it. It’s going to be the person that’s right under your nose, or it’s going to be somebody you’ve known for a long time, or it’s going to happen when you least expect it. It really is cliché but it’s cliché for a reason — because it’s true! It certainly happened for me that way," she advised.

The singer often shares public displays of affection towards her fiance. In February, McPhee posted a sultry photo of herself directed at Foster.

KATHARINE MCPHEE TEASED BY FUTURE STEPDAUGHTER SARA FOSTER, WHO'S OLDER THAN SHE IS

"Far away from each other but still can't wait to marry you," She on her Instagram Story while tagging Foster. The singer also casually showed off her massive engagement ring in the post.

The music producer got the sweet message and reposted it on his Instagram writing, "I won the lottery!"