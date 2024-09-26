Kate Winslet confesses her retirement fantasy is 'rude and sexual'

Kate Winslet has to keep her retirement plans close to the vest, admitting that they might be too "inappropriate" to share with the public.

During Wednesday's episode of the "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Winslet revealed she hadn't been working for a full year, having postponed the release of her upcoming film, "Lee," due to Hollywood strikes.

The conversation segued into Winslet's retirement fantasy, but she couldn't find the gusto to spill her secret.

"I said I would go fishing," Colbert admitted.

"I don't think I can say what I would do, because it is so inappropriate. No, I can't," Winslet rationalized, as the talk show host tried to coax an answer out of her.

"No, I actually can't . . . because it's rude and sexual, so I can't say it," Winslet said, much to the glee of the audience and amusement of Colbert.

"Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. I am never getting old. No retiring for me, never."

Although Winslet wasn't willing to disclose her personal retirement secret, she did recently share behind-the-scenes information on the famous door scene from "Titanic," which she shot opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in a tank.

"Well, that was quite an awkward tank . . . because, to burst the bubble, it was waist-height at that time," Winslet said per People, of their 1997 classic. "So, first of all, I was regularly like, 'Can I just go for a pee?' And then I get up, get off the door, walk to the edge of the tank, sort of 20 feet away, and I literally have to fling my leg over and climb up and come and get back on the door again. It's terrible," she shared.

"Anyway, yeah. So it was waist-high. Leo, I'm afraid to say, was kneeling down," she admitted. "I shouldn't be saying anyway. [The film's director] Jimmy [James] Cameron's gonna be ringing me. Actually, the thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was it was an infinity tank. So there was constant water rushing, and you could hear the constant sound of water."

Months earlier, Winslet burst more bubbles, telling Vanity Fair that kissing DiCaprio "was not all it’s cracked up to be."

"This was a nightmare, shooting this, because Leo couldn't stop laughing, and we had to re-shoot this about four times," due to light, she revealed of the entire sequence. "He's quite the romancer, isn't he? No wonder every young girl wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio. It's not all it's cracked up to be. So we kept doing this kiss, and I have a lot of pale makeup on. And I would have to like, do our makeup checks, me, on both of us, between takes. And I would end up looking as though I'd been like, sucking a caramel chocolate bar after each take, because his makeup came on me."

Winslet said her makeup transferred to DiCaprio's face, too.

Despite the tireless shooting, Winslet admitted that she continues to feel "very proud" of the movie.

