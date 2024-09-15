Kate Winslet admits to using testosterone therapy to 'feel sexy again'

Kate Winslet revealed a personal detail about her private life after being asked for sex advice during a recent podcast appearance.

"We've all had moments in our lives, I think, where we have physically not felt as charged and the best version of ourselves that we know we would like to feel," the actress said during a bonus episode of the "How to Fail" podcast with Elizabeth Day.

Winslet was responding to a listener who detailed their own personal quandary: losing interest in sex with their boyfriend after gaining weight.

'TITANIC' STAR KATE WINSLET SAYS 'BEING FAMOUS WAS HORRIBLE'

"And that's not even necessarily always to do with weight, it can just be to do with what's going on at that time in your life," Winslet continued.

"One thing I would say to you is that sometimes women will have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your levels of testosterone."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body; when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone," the 48-year-old "Titanic" actress detailed.

"So, once it’s gone you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done, and you’ll feel sexy again," Winslet stated. "I know," she added, without offering additional details. Winslet has been married to Edward Abel Smith, her third husband, since 2012.

"So, once it’s gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done, and you’ll feel sexy again. I know." — Kate Winslet

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For your physical self, have your thyroid levels checked," she said, "and your testosterone levels checked as well, because those things could have a direct impact on actually how you're feeling, which is not your fault."

"Our bodies are weird, and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older," she added. "So, there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is actually contributing much more than you think to how you feel about having sex with your boyfriend."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Mayo Clinic, "[H]ormone testosterone may boost sex drive for some women after menopause. But there's little research on how safe it is and how well it works over the long term. It also can cause side effects."

"Most often, other treatments are tried before testosterone. These include low doses of the hormone estrogen and a type of counseling called sex therapy. Some depression medicines also may boost sex drive."

A representative for Winslet did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.