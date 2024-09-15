Expand / Collapse search
Kate Winslet admits to using testosterone therapy to 'feel sexy again'

'Titanic' actress, 48, talks about how women have 'testosterone in their body'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Kate Winslet revealed a personal detail about her private life after being asked for sex advice during a recent podcast appearance.

"We've all had moments in our lives, I think, where we have physically not felt as charged and the best version of ourselves that we know we would like to feel," the actress said during a bonus episode of the "How to Fail" podcast with Elizabeth Day.

Winslet was responding to a listener who detailed their own personal quandary: losing interest in sex with their boyfriend after gaining weight.

Kate Winslet in a black dress with jewel embellishments

Kate Winslet offered sex advice during a recent podcast appearance. (Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"And that's not even necessarily always to do with weight, it can just be to do with what's going on at that time in your life," Winslet continued.

"One thing I would say to you is that sometimes women will have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid. There could also be stuff going on with your levels of testosterone."

Kate Winslet urged women to get their thyroid and testosterone levels checked if they were experiencing a decreased sex drive.

Kate Winslet urged women to get their thyroid and testosterone levels checked if they were experiencing a decreased sex drive. (Felix Hörhager/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body; when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone," the 48-year-old "Titanic" actress detailed. 

"So, once it’s gone you have to replace it, and that is something that can be done, and you’ll feel sexy again," Winslet stated. "I know," she added, without offering additional details. Winslet has been married to Edward Abel Smith, her third husband, since 2012.

Mia Threapleton in a black dress sits across from mother Kate Winslet in a black halter dress and husband Edward Abel Smith in a classic tuxedo at the BAFTAs

Kate Winslet attends the 2023 BAFTA Television Awards with husband Edward Abel Smith and daughter Mia Threapleton. (Rowben Lantion/BAFTA via Getty Images)

"So, once it’s gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done, and you’ll feel sexy again. I know."

— Kate Winslet

"For your physical self, have your thyroid levels checked," she said, "and your testosterone levels checked as well, because those things could have a direct impact on actually how you're feeling, which is not your fault." 

"Our bodies are weird, and they behave in strange ways, especially as we get older," she added. "So, there could be a dip in those hormonal levels for you that is actually contributing much more than you think to how you feel about having sex with your boyfriend."

Kate Winslet in an asymmetrical halter dress on the carpet looks to be speaking

Kate Winslet spoke about how women's bodies change as they age. (Antony Jones/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

According to the Mayo Clinic, "[H]ormone testosterone may boost sex drive for some women after menopause. But there's little research on how safe it is and how well it works over the long term. It also can cause side effects."

"Most often, other treatments are tried before testosterone. These include low doses of the hormone estrogen and a type of counseling called sex therapy. Some depression medicines also may boost sex drive."

A representative for Winslet did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

