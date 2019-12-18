Kate Upton called 'murderer' by animal rights activists over partnership with retailer

Model Kate Upton was called a "murderer" by animal rights activists who crashed a fitness class she was hosting.

The 27-year-old was in a New York City fitness class when several activists entered the class, one saying "Shame on you, murderer," while carrying a sign reading "Kate Upton Animal Abuser."

The same man later stated: "Coyotes get shot in the head and are strangled to death."

The protest ended when activists were led out by security.

The protests were inspired by Upton's partnership with retailer Canada Goose, which has received negative attention for its use of real coyote fur and goose down in its high-end products.

Criticism of Upton began last month when she shared a photo to Instagram announcing the partnership.

"Happy #WorldKindnessDay," she said in the caption. "It’s so important to be kind to the world around us not just today, but every day. I’m proud to partner with Canada Goose and PBI to help raise awareness and ensure a future for Polar Bears."

The photo featured herself and her husband, pro baseball player Justin Verlander, decked out in gear from the company.

"I recently had the honor of visiting the new PBI House to learn about polar bears, polar bear research, and the role each of us plays in polar bear conservation," the model continued in the caption. "Thank you @canadagoose & @polarbearsinternational for [your] efforts to make this world a better place."

Commenters, however, had strong feelings about Upton's collaboration with the retailer, which has been at the center of controversy for its use of real fur and down in its pricey parkas, with some selling for over $1,000.

“World kindness day and you partner with a company that takes the feathers off a duck to fill their coats! Think about it and look at their goose farms,” one user wrote.

“Can't get behind you on this Kate Upton. Canada Goose may be providing help to the polar bears, but they kill other local animals to create the jackets you are promoting!” another echoed.

“Come on. How can Canada Goose be kind when they kill foxes for the fur and torture (yes, torture) ducks for the down? Appreciate your effort to be kind, but this is disingenuous,” one alleged.

As previously reported, many of Canada Goose’s designer duds feature real fur and down – with the ethics of the sourcing long questioned by organizations like PETA. The brand, however, claims that it ethically traps coyotes (the fur of which lines some of the jacket’s hoods) in accordance with Canada's Agreement of International Humane Trapping Standards (AIHTS) and the Best Management Practices in the US, according to Newsweek.

Notably, however, some of the traps allowed under AIHTS are banned in other nations, including the EU. In America, the laws regulating fur-trapping vary state to state.

As for the goose down used to fill the coat’s interiors, Canada Goose says they exclusively work with Hutterite down, with feathers sustainably sourced as by-products from the meat industry, per Newsweek.

“We believe all animals are entitled to humane treatment in life and death, and we are deeply committed to the ethical sourcing and responsible use of all animal materials in our products,” the brand’s fur and down policy reads. “We do not condone any willful mistreatment, neglect, or acts that maliciously cause animals undue suffering. Our standards for the sourcing and use of fur, down and wool reflect our commitment that materials are sourced from animals that are not subject to willful mistreatment or undue harm.”

Reps for Upton and Canada Goose did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report