Kate Upton admits to struggling to lose baby weight

Kate Upton is opening up about her struggles to lose the baby weight.

The 26-year-old model, who gave birth to daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander on Nov. 7, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet family snap of herself getting some steps in over the holidays. In her caption, Upton admitted that getting on that fitness wagon hasn't been easy after welcoming her little girl.

"Getting in a little cardio with a family beach walk. I’m not going to lie to you and tell you I’ve been working out and eating healthy. It’s so hard over the holidays. Traveling and enjoying time with my family! I’m trying not to get down on myself. Instead use it as motivation to get right back at it!" she explained. "I have a long way to go to lose this baby weight but feeling determined for 2019! #strong4me @strong4mefit."

Upton and her husband, Justin Verlander, have been open with fans about their health, and in August, the baseball pro revealed that it was his wife who got him out of a depression following severe athletic injuries.

“Who knows, if I’m even here if it wasn’t for her?” Verlander told Bleacher Report. “She was instrumental in me not… like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own s**t. F**k, man. She was what I needed.”

Upton also opened up about her husband’s health struggles, adding, “It was so emotional. He was in so much pain, and he was just trying to find the best path back.”

The couple couldn't be in a better place now, as they enjoy time with their newborn daughter.