Kate Middleton's private secretary leaving position after two years

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is losing her right-hand woman.

Catherine Quinn, who has worked as Middleton’s private secretary for the last two years, is moving on, according to the Daily Mail.

The parting is said to be amicable unlike last month’s abrupt departure of loyal aide Sophie Agnew who was canned after returning from her honeymoon.

The Oxford-educated Quinn not only helped Middleton with her appointments and engagements, but also worked on the future queen’s “early years” project helping children avoid addiction and crime later in life.

Quinn’s decision to leave so soon was considered unusual because such appointments are usually years long. But sources told the Daily Mail that Quinn “wants more time for other interests.”

