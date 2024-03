Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in a video message Friday, and royal experts are weighing in on how the princess' health could affect Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship.

Following Middleton's announcement, Harry and Meghan Markle issued a public message of support to the princess.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," a spokesperson for the Sussexes told Fox News Digital.

Royal expert Neil Sean was a guest on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" Friday to share his thoughts on the princess's message and Harry's relationship with William.

"You lean on the closest to you, don't you, and that is the problem," Sean said of William and Harry. "I think it's very difficult because Prince William is a very sort of strong, determined person, and he feels incredibly hurt by what has gone on and what has come out directly from his younger brother's mouth."

Sean mentioned Harry's bombshell "Spare" memoir and accusations the Duke of Sussex and Markle made against the royal family on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docuseries.

"Well, you could say, ‘Well, this changes everything,’" Sean said of Kate's health diagnosis affecting William and Harry. "But it's very difficult to compartmentalize that and say, ‘We’ll just sweep all that away.' That's not necessarily how it works."

Sean pointed out the news of Kate's health must make Harry "very anxious" due to his lack of accessibility to the royal family and being privy to sensitive news.

"We do know he's slightly cut off," he explained. "He doesn't really get told anything. He would not have known this situation, at all, when he flew back for that very quick visit."

Harry flew overseas to the United Kingdom to visit his father, King Charles, during the monarch's own cancer diagnosis in February.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital at the time Harry was reportedly not allowed to stay at any of the royal homes and did not have a reunion with William.

"So, he's out in a limbo and, dare I say, they're not exactly going to be welcomed within certain areas of the British monarchy, which is a terrible shame," Sean said. "I think now, what needs to happen is – and maybe this will be the case – that this does actually unite the family, but I have not necessarily seen that, if I'm really honest."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich hoped the horrible health situation would force Harry to "realize where his priorities should lie."

"No money, no fame can ever be as important as the family bond he has broken. Now is the time to make amends," Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"For anyone, a cancer diagnosis is at a minimum shocking, but usually earth shattering. For him, after having lost his beloved mother at such a tender age, this must be simply beyond the pale. What words can express such a heart-wrenching diagnosis?"

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital experts close to William and Harry revealed that there is "no current advocacy" for Harry and his wife to return to the United Kingdom but hopes Catherine's diagnosis can soften any anger between the brothers.

"Talking to experts close to William and Kate, there is no current advocacy for Harry and Meghan to return from the U.K.-end, and the only glimmer of light is that there could be a softening of anger and distress from the two brothers," Pelham Turner said.

"Reports are coming in that Kate's staff are all in tears with the news, which points to they did not know the extent of the illness. Harry was very close to Kate at one time, calling her ‘the sister he always wanted,’ and no doubt there will be reaching out by Harry and Meghan to support the family."

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," echoed Pelham Turner's remarks about Harry and Meghan reaching out to Kate as she navigates preventative chemotherapy.

"Harry and Meghan will almost certainly reach out to Kate now. But it's doubtful they will be public about it," Andersen told Fox News Digital.

The Princess of Wales announced in a video message Friday that she was diagnosed with cancer after her planned abdominal surgery in January and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Kate did not elaborate on the form or extent of the cancer in her video.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Middleton said in the video recorded Wednesday.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

The Princess of Wales explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." Middleton was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she continued. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.

"As I have said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Middleton added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The princess asked for privacy as she completes treatment.

"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she noted. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Kensington Palace confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that Middleton had been working from home . She was kept up to date regarding the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood's trial of an observation tool for child development.

On Friday, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.