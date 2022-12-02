Kate Middleton visits Harvard University on first solo engagement during US trip before Earthshot ceremony

Kate is learning new things during her trip in America.

On Friday, Catherine, Princess of Wales headed to Harvard University outside of Boston, Massachusetts, where she visited the Center on the Developing Child. It was a solo outing for the mother of three, who is on a three-day visit to the United States with her husband, Prince William.

The 40-year-old spoke with researchers about the advances in science to ensure a promising future for children. The British royal, who is an advocate of early childhood development, was spotted taking notes.

Middleton’s father-in-law, King Charles III, visited Harvard University in 1986. She signed the guestbook 36 years later.

The Harvard Center has supported The Royal Foundation and, more recently, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. That foundation, which the princess launched last year, focuses on research into the early years of childhood. It aims to "raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important to our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society."

Last week, Middleton wrote an op-ed that was published by The Telegraph. She described how society must do "everything we can to nurture our children."

"Over the past 10 years, talking to a wide range of experts about how we deal with societal issues, like poor mental and physical health, I have become more and more sure of one thing: if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life," she wrote.

William will also have his own solo engagement. The 40-year-old will tour the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Boston on Wednesday for three days of engagements. It is their first trip to the U.S. in eight years.

Boston, the birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because of the late president’s 1962 "moonshot" speech that setting the challenge for Americans to reach the moon by the end of the 1960s. It inspired the prince and his partners to set a similar goal for finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by 2030.

Prizes will be awarded by Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shailene Woodley. The event will also feature performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Chloe x Halle and Ellie Goulding, who performed at the couple’s 2011 wedding reception. The show will highlight packages voiced by Sir David Attenborough and Cate Blanchett, who is an Earthshot Prize Council member.

