Kate Middleton hosts roundtable with UK politicians to highlight early childhood development: 'More we can do'

Kate Middleton is making her mark as a future queen consort.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge led her first roundtable with U.K. politicians to champion her cause on early childhood development.

The mother of three urged the politicians present that there is "more we can all do" to prioritize the well-being of children. The 40-year-old was joined by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Minister for Families Will Quince and officials from the Health and Social Care and Education departments, People magazine reported.

The wife of Prince William launched her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood last year.

"Our experiences in early childhood fundamentally impact our whole life and set the foundation for how we go on to thrive as individuals, with one another, as a community and as a society," she said in a statement.

According to the outlet, the roundtable primarily focused on the findings of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. It revealed that 90% of people agree that the early years are important in shaping children's lives, but less than 20% recognize that the first five years of a child's life are crucial to their outcomes later in life.

"The findings published today present us with a huge opportunity and demonstrate there is a real appetite from the public to bring this issue up on all of our agendas," said Middleton. "There is more we can all do — every member of society can play a key role, whether that is directly with a child or by investing in the adults around them — the parents, the carers, the early years workforce and more."

"If we come together to raise the importance of early childhood development, we'll soon see that healthy, happy individuals make for a healthier, happier world, which is why every second we spend with a child is an investment in our collective future," she added.

Middleton noted that there is a "huge opportunity to shape the future of our society by focusing on the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes."

The outlet shared that the research was conducted by Ipsos UK. It shared that 70% of people believe that the early years should be more of a priority across society. The majority of people, or 55%, recognize that a person's mental well-being is affected by childhood experiences.

Middleton’s foundation is part of the Royal Foundation she shares with William, 39. Over the years, the duchess has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music.

Kelly Beaver, chief executive of the polling company Ipsos UK, shared that it's crucial to study the impact of childhood development, a cause that Middleton has longed championed as a member of the British royal family.

"Although the majority of us agree that the experiences people have in childhood can have a significant impact on their future, a minority of Britons recognize the unique importance of the first five years of a child's life," Beaver said, as quoted by the outlet.

"These formative years are crucial in the emotional, social and physical development of every child, and this critical new research for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood provides the opportunity for society to ignite a discussion about how parents and children can be better supported during this period."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.