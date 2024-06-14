Kate Middleton to make first public appearance since cancer diagnosis, says chemo treatment will continue

Kate Middleton revealed she'll continue chemotherapy treatments for a few more months as she's "not out of the woods yet."

The Princess of Wales gave an update on her health in a social media post shared Friday. Middleton also plans to attend King Charles' birthday parade on June 15, marking her first public appearance since she announced her cancer diagnosis.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

