Trooping the Colour through the years: PHOTOS
Trooping the Colour is an annual military parade honoring the reigning monarch's birthday. Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and others have gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony over the years.
- Princess Elizabeth attends her first Trooping the Colour ceremony at 11 years old, when she celebrated her father's first birthday as the king of England.read more
- Elizabeth made her final Trooping the Colour appearance as a princess in 1951 prior to the death of her father, King George VI.read more
- Queen Elizabeth steps out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for her first Trooping the Colour as the monarch in 1952.read more
- King Charles III has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour since he was 3 years old, when he attended the final trooping in honor of his grandfather, George VI. Here he is in 1954.read more
- Prince Andrew made his Trooping the Colour debut in 1961.read more
- Just a few years later, Prince Edward joined the royal family on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour in 1964.read more
- The queen stood on the Trooping the Colour balcony with her husband and grown children in 1980.read more
- Princess Diana stood with the royal family on the Trooping the Colour balcony for the first time in June 1981, just one month before her wedding to Prince Charles.read more
- Princess Diana's baby bump was on full display when she appeared on the Trooping the Colour balcony in a green dress in 1982.read more
- At almost 1 year old, Prince William made his debut on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 1984.read more
- Princess Diana often stood near the royal children. She can be seen here holding baby Prince Harry, and standing behind Prince William in 1985.read more
- Sarah Ferguson made her Trooping the Colour debut in 1986 after marrying Prince Andrew.read more
- Princess Diana stands back and smiles as she watches Prince William and Prince Harry look down at the crowd from the balcony in 1986.read more
- Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana shared a laugh while on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1987 as Diana held Prince Harry's hands.read more
- Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posed with a young Princess Beatrice and the rest of the working royals in 1991.read more
- Diana looked pretty in pink as Prince Harry and Prince William happily waved to the crowd on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1989.read more
- Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson enjoyed watching the air show while on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1991.read more
- Diana spent some quality time with the queen during the Princess of Wales' final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 1992.read more
- Prince Philip stood by Queen Elizabeth at many Trooping the Colour ceremonies. Here she is in 1998 happily waving to the crowd.read more
- Sophie Rhys-Jones, now Duchess of Edinburgh, first appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 1999.read more
- Queen Elizabeth and her son, Prince Charles, waved to the crowd while on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 2002.read more
- Prince William shared a smile with his grandmother while at the Trooping the Colour in 2003.read more
- Following her wedding to Prince Charles, Camilla joined the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2005.read more
- In 2011, a new face was added to the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour, when Kate Middleton joined the royal family following her wedding to Prince William.read more
- Middleton joined Prince Harry, Prince William and the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, showing off her baby bump under a pink dress in 2013.read more
- Three future kings of England stood together at Prince George's Trooping the Colour debut in 2015.read more
- Just a few years later, Princess Charlotte made her debut on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 2016.read more
- Meghan Markle made her debut on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 2018, following her wedding to Prince Harry.read more
- Megan Markle's first year on the balcony also marked Prince Phillip's first year choosing not to appear on the balcony as his health had begun to worsen.read more
- Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared with their three kids on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 2019, when Prince Louis made his debut.read more
- The queen attended her final Trooping the Colour in June 2023 in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, alongside Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in London, but did not appear on the balcony.read more
- Charles III celebrated his first Trooping the Colour as king in June 2023.read more
