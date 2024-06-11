Go Back
  Published
    32 Images

    Trooping the Colour through the years: PHOTOS

    Trooping the Colour is an annual military parade honoring the reigning monarch's birthday. Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and others have gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony over the years.

  • Queen Elizabeth attended her first Trooping of the Colour ceremony at 11-years-old, when celebrating her father's first birthday as the King of England.
    Princess Elizabeth attends her first Trooping the Colour ceremony at 11 years old, when she celebrated her father's first birthday as the king of England.
    Keystone-France\Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth made her final Trooping of the Colour appearance as a Princess, in 1951, prior to her father, King George VI's death.
    Elizabeth made her final Trooping the Colour appearance as a princess in 1951 prior to the death of her father, King George VI.
    PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth stepped out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for her first ever Trooping of the Colour as the monarch, in 1952.
    Queen Elizabeth steps out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for her first Trooping the Colour as the monarch in 1952.
    PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • King Charles III has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping of the Colour, since he was three-years-old, when he attended the final trooping in honor of his grandfather.
    King Charles III has appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour since he was 3 years old, when he attended the final trooping in honor of his grandfather, George VI. Here he is in 1954.
    PNA Rota/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince Andrew made his Trooping of the Colour debut in 1961.
    Prince Andrew made his Trooping the Colour debut in 1961.
    PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Just a few years later, Prince Edward joined the royal family on the trooping balcony.
    Just a few years later, Prince Edward joined the royal family on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour in 1964.
    Fox Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The Queen stood on the trooping balcony with her husband and grown children.
    The queen stood on the Trooping the Colour balcony with her husband and grown children in 1980.
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana stood with the royal family on the Trooping of the Colour balcony for the first time, in June 1981, just one month before her wedding to the then Prince Charles.
    Princess Diana stood with the royal family on the Trooping the Colour balcony for the first time in June 1981, just one month before her wedding to Prince Charles.
    Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana's baby bump was on full display when she appeared on the Trooping of the Colour balcony in a green dress, in 1982.
    Princess Diana's baby bump was on full display when she appeared on the Trooping the Colour balcony in a green dress in 1982.
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • At almost one-years-old, Prince William made his debut at the Trooping of the Colour balcony in 1984.
    At almost 1 year old, Prince William made his debut on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 1984.
    Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana often stood near with the royal children. She can be seen here holding baby Prince Harry, and standing behind Prince William.
    Princess Diana often stood near the royal children. She can be seen here holding baby Prince Harry, and standing behind Prince William in 1985.
    Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sarah Ferguson made her Trooping of the Colour debut in 1986, after marrying Prince Andrew.
    Sarah Ferguson made her Trooping the Colour debut in 1986 after marrying Prince Andrew.
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana stands back and smiles as she watches her kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, as they look down at the crowd from the balcony.
    Princess Diana stands back and smiles as she watches Prince William and Prince Harry look down at the crowd from the balcony in 1986.
    Kent Gavin/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana shared a laugh while on the trooping balcony.
    Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana shared a laugh while on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1987 as Diana held Prince Harry's hands.
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posed with a young Princess Beatrice and the rest of the working royals.
    Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson posed with a young Princess Beatrice and the rest of the working royals in 1991.
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Diana looked pretty in pink as Prince Harry and Prince William happily waved to the crowd on the trooping balcony.
    Diana looked pretty in pink as Prince Harry and Prince William happily waved to the crowd on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1989.
    Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson enjoyed watching the air show while on the trooping balcony.
    Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson enjoyed watching the air show while on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1991.
    Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana spent some quality time with the Queen during her final appearance on the trooping balcony in 1992.
    Diana spent some quality time with the queen during the Princess of Wales' final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 1992.
    PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince Phillip stood by Queen Elizabeth at many trooping of the color ceremonies, and happily waved to the crowd.
    Prince Philip stood by Queen Elizabeth at many Trooping the Colour ceremonies. Here she is in 1998 happily waving to the crowd.
    John Stillwell/Pool WPA/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Sophie-Rhys, the now Duchess of Edinburgh, first appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1999.
    Sophie Rhys-Jones, now Duchess of Edinburgh, first appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 1999.
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth and her son, the now King Charles III, happily waved at the crowd while on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
    Queen Elizabeth and her son, Prince Charles, waved to the crowd while on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour in 2002.
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince William shared a smile with his grandmother while at the Trooping of the Colour in 2003.
    Prince William shared a smile with his grandmother while at the Trooping the Colour in 2003.
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Following her wedding to King Charles, Queen Camilla joined the royal family at the Trooping of the Colours in 2005.
    Following her wedding to Prince Charles, Camilla joined the royal family at the Trooping the Colour in 2005.
    Fiona Hanson - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • In 2011, a new face was added to the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping of the Colours, when Kate Middleton joined the royal family following her wedding to Prince William.
    In 2011, a new face was added to the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping the Colour, when Kate Middleton joined the royal family following her wedding to Prince William.
    Anwar Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Middleton joined Prince Harry, Prince William and the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, showing off her baby bump under a pink dress.
    Middleton joined Prince Harry, Prince William and the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony, showing off her baby bump under a pink dress in 2013.
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Three future Kings of England stood together at Prince George's Trooping of the Colour debut in 2015.
    Three future kings of England stood together at Prince George's Trooping the Colour debut in 2015.
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Just a few years later, Princess Charlotte made her debut on the Trooping of the Colour balcony in 2016.
    Just a few years later, Princess Charlotte made her debut on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 2016.
    Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle made her debut on the Trooping of the Colour balcony in 2018, following her wedding to Prince Harry.
    Meghan Markle made her debut on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 2018, following her wedding to Prince Harry.
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Megan Markle's first year on the balcony, also marked Prince Phillips first year choosing not to appear on the balcony, as his health had begun to worsen.
    Megan Markle's first year on the balcony also marked Prince Phillip's first year choosing not to appear on the balcony as his health had begun to worsen.
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared with their three kids on the Trooping of the Colour balcony in 2019, when Prince Louis made his debut.
    Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared with their three kids on the Trooping the Colour balcony in 2019, when Prince Louis made his debut.
    Samir Hussein/WireImage / Getty Images
  • The Queen attended her final Trooping of the Colour in June 2023, in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, alongside the now King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids. Megan Markle and Prince Harry were in London, but did not appear on the balcony.
    The queen attended her final Trooping the Colour in June 2023 in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee, alongside Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in London, but did not appear on the balcony.
    Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • King Charles III celebrated his first Trooping of the Colour as King in June 2023.
    Charles III celebrated his first Trooping the Colour as king in June 2023.
    Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  Published
    32 Images

