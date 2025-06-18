Kate Middleton rewrites royal playbook, puts herself first in unprecedented move: experts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton canceled her Royal Ascot appearance at the last minute — and several royal experts claimed we can expect more sudden changes from the princess.

On Wednesday, Fox News Digital learned that the mother of three was originally set to appear at the annual horse racing event with her husband, Prince William. While the Princess of Wales was said to be disappointed not to be there, she is still trying to find the right balance as she returns to public-facing engagements following her cancer treatment.

"She has been forthright regarding her still experiencing ‘good days and bad days,’ as she once said," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "She is hoping the public will be patient since she is ‘not out of the woods quite yet.’ She has acknowledged having to be sensible, listening to what her body is telling her as she eases back to public life."

"We should expect her to maintain a lighter schedule of engagements than previously for the foreseeable future," said Fordwich. "Her decisions, as always, will be responsible and dignified."

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that as a future queen consort, Kate is breaking the mold, prioritizing her health while being a supportive player in the House of Windsor. Following her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, Kate has reduced her appearances to focus on recovery. And while the princess is now cancer-free, healing continues to be a priority for Kate, and she has adopted a case-by-case approach to fulfilling royal duties.

On Wednesday, William made a solo appearance on the second day of the horse racing event at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England. He was accompanied by his father, King Charles III, and stepmother, Queen Camilla.

Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, was also present. At one point, she shared a warm exchange with the king, 76, as they watched the action take place.

It’s a good sign, said Fordwich.

"Princess Catherine is making steady progress in her recovery," said Fordwich. "This announcement is confirmation that she’ll remain cautious, flexible and measured with her health taking precedence. We should expect similar last-minute adjustments since navigating such challenging health issues isn’t easy."

"I believe she might well attend Wimbledon, which she so loves," Fordwich added.

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that the U.K. is experiencing blistering temperatures. It could have contributed to Kate’s decision.

"At the moment we are experiencing a heatwave making London warmer than the Caribbean," he said. "I presume Kate may be feeling the effects of this and, still taking aggressive drugs, may have been told by her doctors to be very careful."

"We are hearing apparently all is well and that Kate is making steady progress but still finds an energy lapse on some occasions," Turner noted.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams agreed.

"The Princess of Wales had been expected to join the royal procession at Royal Ascot, which commemorates 200 years this year since it was first held in 1825," he explained. "According to a source, she was disappointed not to be able to attend. She would have joined Prince William, who presented the trophy to the winner of the Prince of Wales stakes."

"Catherine is in remission from cancer and is striving to find the right balance of engagements as she recovers, obviously much influenced by medical advice," he shared. "She has recently appeared at [several key events]. It may also be that the heat affected her decision."

People magazine reported that Royal Ascot is a social event, not a ceremonial commitment, on the royal family’s calendar. They noted that the royal family’s attendance is an "informal tradition."

"Royal Ascot is a splendidly organized royal event which is the highlight of the royal calendar," said Fitzwilliams. "It was the first event listed in the diary of Queen Elizabeth, who was renowned for being an equestrian enthusiast every year."

"It is hoped that the Princess of Wales will attend next year, her last appearance being in 2023 due to her cancer treatment," he added.

Despite Kate's absence, British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, who was at Ascot, assured Fox News Digital royal watchers shouldn't be worried.

"[Kate] and her medical team would have decided that today’s event would be too much for her, hence the last-minute cancellation," said Chard. "It is also super hot here, and I imagine she could be left feeling very unwell. I really don’t believe we should be worried."

"Princess Catherine is doing well and, as previously confirmed, has been given the all-clear from her medical team, cancer-wise," said Chard. "Like many of us, she has medical challenges (not necessarily cancer-related) which, on occasion, impact her everyday and working life."

Queen Elizabeth II’s former spokeswoman, Alisa Anderson, recently told People magazine that this year, Kate will be prioritizing her health as she returns to royal duties.

"She’s being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life," Anderson told the outlet.

Kensington Palace, which handles the offices of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has emphasized that Kate will tackle royal duties. The outlet pointed out that her withdrawal from the Royal Ascot is an example of her case-by-case approach that we’ll likely see more of, as necessary.

"She has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded," a source close to the royal household told the outlet.

In March 2024, Kate announced in a video she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The revelation came after weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts. In January of that year, she was hospitalized for unspecified abdominal surgery.

The news was another jolt to the royal family. In February of that year, Buckingham Palace announced Charles was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer. The illness was discovered while he was undergoing a procedure for a benign enlarged prostate.

In September 2024, Kate announced she had finished her preventative chemotherapy, although she said her path to full recovery would be long and that she would take it day by day.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," she wrote. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life, as you know it, can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has, above all, reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes," said the princess. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," she shared. "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

In January of this year, Kate announced that her cancer was in remission, and she would remain "focused on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she said at the time.

Since then, Kate has slowly returned to royal duties.

Over the weekend, she and William joined their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, for Trooping the Colour, King Charles’s birthday parade. On Monday, Kate also appeared at the annual Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle.

Turner previously told Fox News Digital that both the Prince and Princess of Wales have faced mounting pressure as future king and queen in support of Charles, who is still seeking treatment.

"King Charles is looking his age now and his illness has taken its toll," said Turner. "A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future."

"The pressure of being the Princess of Wales, looking after a young family, being by William’s side, still recovering from cancer treatments, as well as the mental trauma she faced still weighs heavily on Kate. But she seems to be smiling throughout, delighting crowds when seen in public, and giving a new confidence to the future monarchy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.