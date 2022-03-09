Kate Middleton and Prince William visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kate Middleton and Prince William continue to show their support for Ukraine as they took a trip to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London Wednesday.

The royal couple made the surprise visit to hear about efforts to support Ukrainians in the U.K. and across Europe.

The Duke, 39, and Duchess, 40, of Cambridge met with members of the Ukrainian community and their volunteers in hopes of learning about services being offered at the center as well as the challenges they continue to face.

The duo wore matching blue and yellow Ukrainian flag pins on their clothing during their visit. They also brought along homemade brownies and granola bars from Kensington Palace for the volunteers, which was documented on Twitter.

QUEEN ELIZABETH RECEIVES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY TRIBUTE FROM MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY

"Over the past two weeks, communities and organisations here in the UK have come together to provide vital support to Ukrainians here in Britain and across Europe," the couple tweeted from their joint account.

"The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London has become one of many hubs organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally. The work volunteers here are doing to ensure that help gets to where it is most needed is inspiring," they added.

"So too is the incredible generosity of the British public. The Disasters Emergency Committee has already received over £132 million in donations, and continues to raise funds to support the essential humanitarian effort."

PRINCE CHARLES CONDEMNS RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE: ‘BRUTAL AGGRESSION’

Their surprise visit comes after Middleton and Prince William have been outspoken in support of the war-torn country.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," a previous statement from the couple said. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British Royal family for voicing support for the country in a tweet March 1.

Zelenskyy shared that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He concluded his statement with, "good will triumph."

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine Feb. 24.

On Wednesday, a Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack.

The Associated Press contributed to this report