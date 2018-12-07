Kate Hudson shares adorable snap of Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell doting over her baby daughter

Actress Kate Hudson shared an adorable picture of her famous parents, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, holding her 2-month-old daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

“Grandma and Grandpa duty…or should I say Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Hudson captioned the photo of the two stars holding her daughter.

Hawn, 73, and Russell, 67, are seen holding the baby girl and smiling over her.

Hudson, 39, welcomed her daughter Rani in October. She is her first child with boyfriend musician Danny Fujikawa, with whom she has been with since 2017.

The "Almost Famous" actress has two other children from other relationships — son Ryder, 14, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, former lead singer of the Black Crowes, and son Bingham, 7, with Muse singer Matt Bellamy.