Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious workout video of her doing squats over a toilet

Actress Kate Beckinsale shared a funny video that had her showing off her toned physique while doing squats above a literal toilet.

The 45-year-old actress keeps herself in shape with regular workouts designed by a personal trainer. However, sometimes she just has to have fun while in the gym. Such was the case in a recent Instagram post in which she did squats over a porcelain toilet that was inexplicably in the middle of her gym.

“What sets @gunnarfitness apart from other trainers is not just the fact he’ll suddenly install a loo under the squat rack to entertain himself but it is a portion of it,” the star captioned the post.

In the accompanying video, a makeup-free Beckinsale keeps her form and does some expert squats before taking a rest on the toilet and breaking out into laughter.

[WARNING: The below video contains graphic language]

The star has been active on Instagram since returning to the platform in April. She briefly deleted her account following criticism about her dating comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior. However, she came back with a rare selfie in which she’s posing topless in what appears to be her bathroom.

“Back to business,” she captioned her return post, which featured her in a blue and white suit.

Prior to the toilet humor post, she shared a video of her cat attacking her when she tried to snag a penis-shaped keychain that it was guarding.

“THOU SHALT NOT PASS,” she captioned the video.