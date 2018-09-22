Karlie Kloss says Meghan Markle's Givenchy gown is her wedding dress inspiration

Karlie Kloss wants her wedding dress to be fit for a royal, specifically England’s newest duchess.

“She looked gorgeous on her wedding day,” Kloss gushed to Refinery29 about Meghan Markle when talking wedding dress inspiration in an interview published Friday. “I feel it’s a day that you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed.”

The American actress-turned-Duchess-of-Sussex married Prince Harry in May in a Givenchy haute couture dress for her ceremony and later changed into a chic Stella McCartney gown for the reception.

The model, 26, who got engaged to boyfriend Josh Kushner over the summer, says beyond wanting the “Markle Sparkle,” she doesn’t have much of a glam plan.

“I’m still kind of enjoying the engagement bliss, but I’m definitely somebody who opts for ‘less is more’ when it comes to beauty,” she said. “I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but I would want to keep it more natural. For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time.”

In terms of other wedding prep, Kloss has converted to Judaism, her fiancé’s religion before the big day.

And although her husband-to-be has ties to the White House, as his brother Josh is married to Ivanka Trump and is a close adviser to the president, Kloss — who has gotten backlash for her connection to the first family — says that the couple lives by “liberal values.”

“I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications,” she told Vogue earlier this month. “It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.