Kanye West suggests he cheated on Kim Kardashian during marriage in new track from 'Donda'

Kanye West appears to come clean about some of the issues in his marriage to Kim Kardashian on his new album "Donda."

One lyric from the song "Hurricane" featured on the 10th studio album suggests that he was unfaithful to his estranged wife after they welcomed their first two children together.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," West, 44, raps in the song.

The song also makes mention of the Calabasas, California mansion he shared with the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star that was once featured in Architectural Digest.

"Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it / Genius gone clueless / it's a whole lot to risk," he sings.

Meanwhile, another lyric that's raising eyebrows is featured in his song "Lord I Need You," per People magazine.

"Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," West says, seemingly referencing Kardashian's appearances at his multiple "Donda" album listening events.

Kardashian turned heads at West's most recent listening event in Chicago when she took the stage and appeared to "re-marry" the rapper on stage despite having filed for divorce in February. She even shared photos in the wedding dress from Balenciaga's Fall 2021 Haute Couture collection later on social media.

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper after reports surfaced claiming the two had separated. They share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The Skims founder addressed the end of their marriage during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.

Reps for West and Kardashian did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.