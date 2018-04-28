Kanye West releases new song, doubling down on support for Trump

Kanye West has made headlines again, after he released a new song on Friday which looked to double down on comments he made this week on Twitter in support of Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Ye vs. the People” was first played Friday night on a Los Angeles hip-hop radio station, The Washington Post reported. The lyrics seemed to obviously depict the ongoing twitter battle West, aka "Ye," has engaged in with his fans and Hollywood, most likely “the People,” since first enthusiastically voicing his support for Trump.

The song illustrates a back-and-forth between the rapper and fellow artist T.I., who attempts to criticize West for his comments “that go against the teachings” that he initially “taught.”

“But ain’t goin’ against the grain everything I fought for,” he rebukes.

West’s opening verse starts with a Trump-Obama comparison: “I know Obama was heaven-sent but ever since Trump won, it proved that I could be president.”

The song also refers to the signed “MAGA” hat the rapper showed on Twitter.

“I never ever stopped fightin’ for the people. Actually wearin’ the hat’ll show people that we equal,” he says. “Make America Great Again had a negative reception. I took it, wore it, rocked it, gave it a new direction.”

He also addressed arguments that his race alone should be enough to make him anti-Trump.

“See that’s the problem with this damn nation, all blacks gotta be Democrats,” the verse reads.

West points out in his song that a lot “of people agree with me” but are too afraid to “speak up.”

Chance the Rapper also tweeted earlier this week, saying “black people don’t have to be Democrats,” supporting West’s stance.

The song comes after a weeklong frenzy where West tweeted out pictures of himself in a MAGA hat, criticizing former President Obama’s record in Chicago and offering support for Trump.

He called Trump his “brother” and said they both share “dragon energy.” West added that he “doesn’t agree with everything anyone does.” Trump also took to Twitter to express his appreciation.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.