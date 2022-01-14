Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kanye West
Published

Kanye West comes for Pete Davidson, raps about beating comedian's a-- in leaked song

The 'SNL' comedian was photographed embracing West's ex Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles this week

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Kanye West has a bone to pick with his ex Kim Kardashian's new love interest, Pete Davidson.

On Friday, audio from an unreleased song featuring West and The Game was leaked and began circulating on Twitter. In it, West is heard rapping, "God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a--."

Reports say the song "Eazy" is expected to be released on Friday night. It's unclear if the lyric will be included in the song's final version released to the public.

West, who changed his legal name to "Ye" recently, has been promoting his collaboration with The Game on social media.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST ARE MOVING ON, BOTH SEEN PACKING ON PDA WITH NEW ROMANCES

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed embracing one another while out and about in Los Angeles this week.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were photographed embracing one another while out and about in Los Angeles this week. (Gotham/GC Images/Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The 44-year-old rapper's jab hit the internet just days after Kardashian was photographed getting cozy with Davidson in public. Kardashian and the "Saturday Night Live" performer were seen slipping out the back door of Jon and Vinny's Fairfax in Los Angeles after enjoying an Italian-filled date night. Kardashian and Davidson were photographed holding hands during the outing.

Kardashian and Davidson also shared a hug while making a pit stop at Rite Aid for ice cream.

Despite his recent public pleas to get his estranged wife back, West has been seemingly moving on with new flame Julia Fox.

West was spotted out at dinner with Fox just a day after Kardashian's casual date night. The two enjoyed a meal at Delilah in Los Angeles and were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and others, according to reports.

WHO IS KANYE WEST'S NEW FLING, JULIA FOX?

Julia Fox (L) and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on January 4, 2022 in New York City. 

Julia Fox (L) and Kanye West are seen in Greenwich Village on January 4, 2022 in New York City.  (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Fox and West were photographed kissing outside the restaurant.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West has been single since Kardashian filed for divorce in February. The former pair were married for nearly seven years and share four kids together.

Melissa Roberto covers entertainment at Foxnews.com. You can reach her at Melissa.Roberto@fox.com.

Trending