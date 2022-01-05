Who is Kanye West's new rumored fling, Julia Fox?

While Kim Kardashian jetted to the Bahamas with Pete Davidson this week, Kanye West has been making headlines for stepping out with another woman in Hollywood.

The rapper, 44, was photographed with Julia Fox in New York City this week. The rumored new pair was spotted in attendance of "Slave Play" at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre in New York City on Tuesday.

Fox is best known for being the breakout star in "Uncut Gems" in 2019 alongside Adam Sandler.

Fox's Tuesday night outing to the show also attended by West wasn't their first hangout. According to reports, Fox and West were first spotted together having dinner in Miami over the weekend.

Speaking of their outing at the Broadway play on Tuesday, a source claimed to People magazine that the two sat next to one another and the 44-year-old Yeezy founder was "very happy to be there."

Similarly, Fox appeared "very supportive" and "happy" to be in West's company, the insider dished.

While Fox isn't the first woman West has been linked to since his estranged wife filed for divorce in early 2021, the actress has paved the way for herself in the entertainment industry. Here are five things to know about Fox.

She is a mom.

Fox welcomed a baby boy in 2021 with Peter Artemiev, who she married in 2018.

She is married.

According to reports, Fox is still married to Artemiev, but the two have reportedly shown evidence of some relationship struggles in recent weeks. In a couple of Instagram Stories posted to her account last month, the movie star accused Artemiev of being an absent father and an "alcoholic drug addict."

"This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair," she claimed in since-expired posts (via the outlet).

Artemiev then released a statement in response to Fox's claims, saying, "I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further."

The 31-year-old is currently an actress and filmmaker who rose to fame during her appearance on Uncut Gems , for which she was even nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the Gotham Awards in 2019.

She's unfazed by fame.

Fox's role in "Uncut Gems" catapulted her to the spotlight, but the actress admits she's felt comfortable in the acting industry since long before that. Speaking to Interview Magazine in September, she shared, " I already had people that would come up to me on the street. I had that experience for many years. I think that’s what prepared me for when it became really big, and I can tell you, I’m so unfazed by it. It’s why timing in life is so important. If I had gotten that level of fame at 20 or 21, I don’t think I’d be alive today. It happened at such a time where I’m so comfortable with myself. I’ve never looked around and thought, ‘Oh my god, celebrities.’ I’m never starstruck. At least very rarely. When I saw Jerry Springer at Cipriani I f---ing almost died."

She was not born in the United States.

Fox was born in Italy but made the move to New York at the age of six years old, according to reports.

She's working on a book.

Fox revealed in September that she's working on a book proposal. She described it as "really deep," and said she envisions it being made into a movie "or even a TV show" in the future. She also has signed a deal with Spotify for a podcast called "Forbidden Fruit" with pal Nikita Cash.