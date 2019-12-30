Kanye West celebrates one year of Sunday Service at Los Angeles homeless shelter: 'This thing saved my life'

Kanye West marked one year of hosting Sunday Service on Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The "Jesus Is King" artist chose downtown LA's Union Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter that offers foot and spiritual guidance to those in need, to host the special service and share a short message saying he wants to end homelessness around the world.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life,” West said while singing "Closed On Sunday," a song referencing Chick-fil-A and family values. “This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography.”

The 42-year-old, who revealed this year he became a born-again believer, said people can call him many things — just don't call him "secular." According to West, that implies he doesn't work for Jesus Christ.

"I worked for others before Christ," he said. "It landed me right in the hospital."

From Coachella in April to Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch recently, the gospel-centered services have been held across the country.

Adam Tyson, West's pastor who has preached at several services, told Fox News many come for the fashion mogul but leave as a changed person.

"It feels like half the crowd comes because they are Kanye fans, but we want them to leave knowing Jesus Christ," Tyson said. "We want them to know that there is something better than what the world offers. The answer is found in Jesus, in knowing Him, loving Him, and walking in obedience to Him."

West released a gospel album that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. On Christmas Day the Sunday Service Choir released their first album, "Jesus Is Born," which has received positive reviews.